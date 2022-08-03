Amazon Is Offering 50% Off Prime Membership for Students, Plus Music Streaming From 99 Cents

Close-up of logo for Amazon Prime service on the side of a branded delivery truck in San Ramon, Calif.

Back to school season is here and Amazon is offering up some big discounts and offers for students. Students can get a six-month free trial to Amazon Prime Student — the longest free trial that Amazon currently offers (for comparison, non-students get a 30-day free trial to Prime). After that, students can continue with Amazon Prime for $7.49 a month — 50% off the regular membership price.

Keep reading for additional details on the many deals and discounts that you can get with Prime Student.

Amazon Prime Student Discounts

Amazon is all about perks. Here’s a breakdown of some of the epic deals for students.

1. Music Streaming

Prime Student members can access Amazon Music Unlimited for just $0.99/month for up to four years. The membership includes free access to Amazon Music HD — the highest quality streaming audio you can currently find online.

2. TV and Movie Streaming

Your Prime membership already gets you access to all of Prime Video, which includes shows such as The Boys, Paper Girls, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Making the Cut, The Wilds, Modern Love, Anything’s Possible and hundreds of other shows and movies. Want to upgrade your streaming channels? Prime Student members can also add Prime Video channels for just $0.99/month. Channels available at the 99-cent price-point include SHOWTIME, Epix, Sundance Now, Lifetime Movie Club, Acorn TV, Shudder and more. Lock in the $0.99/month price for up to 12 months.

3. 6 Months of LinkedIn Premium

Streamline your search for a job or internship with a free, six-month trial to LinkedIn Premium. The membership includes access to over 17,900 expert-led LinkedIn Learning courses, InMail credits and information on Who’s Viewed Your Profile.

4. Free Access to Calm for Three Months

Prime Student has a number of other offers with outside partners as well. Right now, Prime Students can get premium access to Calm – the popular meditation app for meditation and sleep. Use your Amazon account to access Calm’s content, including the app’s popular “Sleep Stories,” narrated by celebrities including Harry Styles, Nick Offerman, Leona Lewis, Matthew McConaughey and Regé-Jean Page. Prime Student members can get three months of Calm for free, and then continue on for just $8.99/year (normally $69.99/year).

5. Free Grubhub Membership

You can order groceries from Whole Foods through Amazon Prime, but your Prime Student account now includes a free Grubhub+ Student monthly membership too, which gets you unlimited food delivery for on and off-campus orders over $12, special perks, donation matching and more.

6. Discounts on Tech, Electronics and Entertainment

Prime and Prime Student members already get access to free, two-day shipping and access to thousands of daily deals. And Amazon Prime members are the only ones who can shop Prime Day deals.

Prime Student subscribers have access to a ton of discounts too, on everything from flights and hotels to speakers and TVs, home decor, kitchen gadgets and more. See the full list of savings at amazon.com/offtocollege. A 2021 study by e-commerce analytics firm Profitero found that Amazon offers the lowest prices on back-to-school products and college supplies, with at least an average 10% savings over other retailers.

See all the Prime Student perks and student discounts you can get right now by heading over to Amazon.com or click the link below to start your free trial to Prime Student. Want more deals? See our list of back-to-school sales on laptops, backpacks and more.