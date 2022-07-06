Amazon Is Giving Prime Members Free Grubhub for a Year: How to Redeem This Exclusive Deal

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Amazon is making it easier to treat yourself to free food deliveries! Prime members can now receive a one-year free subscription to Grubhub+, Amazon revealed on Wednesday (July 6).

This amazing delivery deal means that Prime members get unlimited, $0 delivery fees on eligible orders from restaurants, plus exclusive savings and donation matching.

Not subscribed to Amazon Prime? The membership is usually $14.99 a month (or $139 a year), but Amazon is currently offering a free 30-day trial for customers to try it out. Besides free Gruhub deliveries, Prime members get to shop exclusive deals during Prime Day and early-bird specials before the mega-sale takes place on July 12 and July 13, in addition to free and fast delivery on millions of items. Eligible students, EBT and select government assistance recipients can join Prime at a 50% discount.

The membership includes Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Photos, Prime Gaming, 2-hour grocery delivery through Amazon Fresh and a free trial to Audible. For a limited time, Prime members can also add Paramount+, Discovery+, AMC, EPIX, BET+, Starz and more channels to Prime Video for just $0.99 a month for up to two months.

If you already have a Prime membership, sign into your account to activate the Grubhub+ offer and enjoy unlimited free deliveries. Current Grubhub+ members have the option of switching over to the free trial through Amazon, but the offer does not apply to Grubhub Campus, corporate accounts and certain “existing partnership members,” according to e-commerce giant.

The offer is limited to one per customer and account and will automatically renew at $9.99 a month after the 12-month free trial unless cancelled. Find more details here or click the link below.