A Guide to Amazon’s Invite-Only Prime Day Deals: How to Get a 43-Inch Fire TV for $99

Prime Day, Amazon’s biggest sale of the year, kicked off at midnight Tuesday (July 11) and runs until midnight local time on Wednesday night (July 12).

Whether you’re shopping for a new television or another must-have item, Prime Day gives you a chance to save big. The only catch? Prime Day is for Prime Members only.

If you’re not a member, click here to launch your free 30-day trial. Select new members will get a $10 shopping credit at sign-up to use for Prime Day.

Other than electronics like TVs, headphones speakers and earbuds, shoppers can save on Blu-rays, DVDs and Prime Video channels, apparel, movies, books, furniture, appliances, beauty and personal care products, office supplies, cleaning supplies, kitchenware, gardening essentials, pet supplies, fitness items, luggage, sports and outdoor gear, video games, toys, jewelry and lots more.

Save up to 75% on select Amazon devices, including Amazon’s invite-only deal on a 43” Fire TV Omni Series, and sales on Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen), Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen), Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) and Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, Pioneer and TCL smart TVs with Fire TV built in, and Kindle Scribe. Save up to 50% on select Sony headphones, speakers and home audio; up to 40% on select Bose headphones, speakers, and sound bars.

Amazon Fire TV 43″ Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa (invite-only) $99.99 $399.99 75% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

This is one of the biggest Prime Day discounts that we’ve found on a TV of this size. Amazon’s 43-inch Fire TV Omni Series 4KUHD Smart TV usually retails for $400, but you can save a whopping $300 with this exclusive deal.

Keep reading for more details on Amazon’s invite-only deals.

How to Request an Invite

Once you select an invite-only deal from Amazon’s deals page, navigate to the product detail page and click “Request invite.” You will receive an email notification confirming your request and if the request is accepted, you’ll receive another email (or mobile push notification).

If invited to participate in the deal, you will have until the end of Prime Day to purchase the product if your request is accepted but you can also choose not to purchase.

Only one invite can be requested per item, but you are allowed to request invites for multiple invite-only items. There are only a limited number of invite-only deal products available and not all invite requests will be granted. Be sure to keep checking your email or notifications as invites will be sent out throughout Prime Day.

Some of the other invite-only, Prime Deals include 60% off the Belova Men’s Marine Star Watch ($179.99), 25% off the Star Wars Darth Vader Limited-Edition Echo Stand ($29.99) and 15% off the Motorola Razr+ ($849.99).