From AirPods to TVs, These Are the Best Early Prime Day Music & Entertainment Deals

Prime Day is coming! Amazon’s annual two-day shopping bonanza is a chance to score major discounts on electronics, apparel, music, movies, and more from must-have brands such as Beats, Casper, Apple, ELEMIS, Levi’s, iRobot, SharkNinja, Amazon Essentials, Simple Joys by Carter’s, plus Amazon’s lowest prices ever on select products from Sony, Bose, and GE.

Prime Day 2022 will take place on July 12 and July 13, but early bird deals start next week, the retailer announced on Friday (June 16).

To kick-off the countdown to Prime Day, Amazon enlisted the help of Grammy winner John Batiste to re-create Billy Ocean’s “Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car,” to reveal the dates and top deals for Prime Day 2022. You can watch the music video here.

Before Prime Day officially kicks off, there are a bunch of things to know to help you get prepared and make your shopping experience a lot easier. We’ve spotted some of the lowest prices of the year on top-rated electronics, music gear and entertainment, all available exclusively for Amazon Prime members (get a 30-day free trial here).

Below, find key details, doorbuster deals that you can shop early, and everything else that we know about Prime Day 2022 so far.

What Is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest shopping day of the year, with millions of deals this year on top-rated tech toys, electronics, home goods, sneakers and clothing. Traditionally held in July (where it was known as “Christmas in July”), Prime Day 2022 is keeping up with the tradition.

What Time Does Amazon Prime Day Start?

Mark your calendars! Amazon Prime Day kicks off on July 12 at midnight PT/3 a.m. ET, and runs through July 13. The sale takes place exclusively online at Amazon.com.

How to Shop Amazon Prime Day

In order to access all the Prime Day deals, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. Don’t have Prime? Amazon is currently offering a 30-day free trial here. Get it now and use it to save big on Amazon Prime Day next month.

What Are the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals?

Starting June 21, Prime Members can save up to 55% on select Amazon devices including Echo, Fire TV, Kindle, Ring, Halo Band, Luna Controller, Fire Tablet 7, Ring Alarm, Blink Video Doorbell, eero mesh WIFI routers, Fire TVs, and more. Plus, between June 21-July 8, shoppers can get a $20 Amazon shopping credit by downloading the Amazon Photos app (free for Prime members) and uploading one or more photos. This credit is exclusively for new Amazon Photos users and can be redeemed on Prime Day.

We’ve rounded up some of the top early-bird Prime Day music and entertainment deals to shop right now. These deals are moving quickly so we recommend adding to cart to make sure you score what you want before items go out of stock. Keep refreshing this page too as we update it with the latest Prime Day music, tech and entertainment deals.

Amazon

Apple Airpods Pro $174.99 $249 30% OFF Buy Now 1

Apple’s best-selling AirPods Pro are down to their lowest price ever. Regularly $249+, the AirPods Pro are discounted to just $174.99 right now. This deal gets you the famous white wireless earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation technology, plus a wireless charging case. Get the deal here.

Amazon

Echo Dot 4 $27.99 $49.99 44% OFF Buy Now 1

If you don’t have an Echo Dot yet, this is your best time to get it. Tons of Amazon’s Alexa-enabled devices are on sale but the Echo Dot 4 is one the cheapest discounted items at $27.99. This deal gets you the Echo Dot speaker, which you pair with your phone to play music. You can also ask Alexa to check the weather, tell you the time, read you the news and more. Get the deal here.

Amazon

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones $199.99 $349.95 43% OFF Buy Now 1

Beats’ best-selling wireless headphones are a whopping $150 off ahead of Prime Day. Six colors are on sale and it’s the cheapest price we’ve seen for these Studio headphones, which feature noise cancellation technology and 22 hours of battery life. Get the deal here.

Amazon

JBL Tune 225 True Wireless Headphones $79.95 $99.95 20% OFF Buy Now 1

Get big sound and big bass from these tiny JBL earbuds. Each charge gets you five hours of playtime – get another 20 hours when you pop the buds into the included charging case. These are also some of the softest and most comfortable earbuds we’ve tested and the best pair of earbuds you can get under $100. Get the deal here.

Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones $299 $349 14% OFF Buy Now 1

One of the top-rated headphones online, the Bose QuietComforts have a 4.7-star rating (out of five) from almost 50,000 reviews. They deliver exceptional audio quality, with ergonomic ear pads and up to 20 hours of battery life. Regularly $349.99+, they’re on sale for 14% off. Get the deal here.

Apple

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular $429 $499 14% OFF Buy Now 1

Amazon has a number of Apple Watch deals, like the all-new Apple Watch 7. The Series 7 with cellular connectivity is still selling for its regular price of $499 on Apple.com, but this early Amazon Prime Day deal gets you the watch for $429.99 — a 14% discount. Use the watch to track your fitness, sleep, heart rate and even blood oxygen level. You can also take calls and check messages from your wrist, while built-in GPS is great for runners and hikers.

Want a cheaper Apple Watch early Prime Day deal? The Apple Watch Series 3 is on sale right now for $199 — a 13% discount. Get the deal here.

Amazon

Sony HT-S400 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer $248 $299.99 17% OFF Buy Now 1

If you’re looking for a soundbar deal, this is the one to get. This deal gets you a Sony soundbar and a wireless subwoofer that’s great for playing music or for amplifying your movies and TV shows. Built-in technology really brings out the bass, while “voice enhancement” helps to make dialogue more clear. Not sure where to start? Choose between seven pre-set settings depending on what you’re listening to or watching: Auto Sound, Cinema, Music, Game, News, Sports, and Standard Audio Mode. Get the deal here.

Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet $99.99 $149.99 33% OFF Buy Now 1

The brand new model of Amazon’s tablet features a 1080p full HD display that is 10% brighter than previous releases, with more than 2 million pixels. The thin and light 10-inch screen is easy to travel with, and the tablet comes in four different colors. Get the deal here.

Amazon

Sony SRS-XB23 Extra Bass Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker $88 $109.99 20% OFF Buy Now 1

Get big bass and big sound from this Sony portable speaker, which is perfect to take with you to the beach, pool, park or campsite. A single charge gets you 12 hours of battery life, while the shock-proof and waterproof design holds up to all weather conditions. Everything pairs easily for your phone too for smooth, crisp music. Get the deal here.

Amazon

Pioneer 43-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $219 $319.99 32% OFF Buy Now 1

Watch live TV, movies and more from Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu and other streaming services in 4K Ultra HD. This Pioneer 43-inch LED 4K UHD Smart TV is also compatible with Alexa. Get the deal here.

Amazon

DRJ Upgrade Upgrade 7500 Lumens Mini Projector $59.99 $99.99 40% OFF Buy Now 1

Ready for an outdoor movie night? This mini projector supports 1080 resolutions, and comes with an 100″ Portable Projector Screen in the package. The DRJ Upgrade projector is compatible with TV Box, ChromeBook, PCs, laptops, tablets, Blue-ray DVD players, SD cards, USB flash drives and smartphones.

Amazon

Wocokoder Wireless Turntable With Speakers $49.99 $99.99 50% OFF Buy Now 1

While there are plenty of turntable deals leading up to Prime Day, Wockodor’s vintage style LP player is the best. The wireless turntable has three listening speeds (33-1/3, 45 and 78 RPM) and is capable of playing three record sizes (7”, 10” and 12”) for the ultimate, versatile listening experience. The turntable base is also equipped with a spring to provide shock absorption and improve sound quality.

The Best Non-Tech Early Amazon Prime Day Deals

Looking for non-electronics Amazon Prime Day deals? Expect the biggest discounts on shoes, bags and clothing from the retailer’s in-house fashion brands, and top names such as Levi’s. This year’s Prime Day deals will likely include sales on Nike and Adidas sneakers. Don’t want to wait until Prime Day? Click here to shop some of the early deals on Adidas.

Amazon’s music streaming service will also be offering a huge Prime Day Deal: Prime members can get Amazon Music Unlimited free for four months, with unlimited access to more than 90 million songs ad-free and millions of podcast episodes. In addition, with the purchase of select Amazon Echo devices, Prime members new to Amazon Music Unlimited can get six months free.

Looking for e-books? Amazon’s early Prime Day deals will get you discounts on select Kindle books, including top musician biographies and memoirs.

Prefer audiobooks? From June 21 through July 31, Prime Members can get the first three months free of Audible Premium Plus. The membership includes hundreds of new releases and best sellers, plus unlimited listening to thousands of select Originals, audiobooks, podcasts, and more.

See all the early deals and other Prime Day info on Amazon’s Prime Day hub and sign-up for a 30-day free trial here to Amazon Prime to get instant access to even more offers online.