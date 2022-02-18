Amazon Music Unlimited: Get 3 Months Free With This Limited Deal

Amazon began raising the price of Prime memberships on Friday (Feb. 18), but the increase hasn’t affected the cost of Amazon Music Unlimited. Amazon is currently offering an amazing streaming deal that probably won’t last long, so if you’ve been thinking of joining Amazon Music Unlimited, this limited promo might be too good to pass up.

For a limited time, new subscribers can enjoy Amazon Unlimited Music for free for the first three months. The subscription includes HD streaming at no extra cost, plus unlimited access to 90 million on-demand and commercial-free songs, thousands of stations and top playlists, along with millions of podcast episodes.

Traveling soon? Amazon Music Unlimited lets you stay connected even when you’re flying the friendly skies. Listen offline with unlimited skips or hands-free with an Alexa or Bluetooth device.

After the three-month free trial ends, Amazon Music Unlimited will costs $9.99 a month ($7.99 a month for Prime members). Your subscription will automatically renew after the first three months unless you cancel.

Buy: Amazon Music Unlimited $9.99 a month after free 3-month trial

Amazon Music offers individual plans to stream anywhere, anytime but you can also get a family plan ($14.99 a month) which lets you stream on up to six devices simultaneously and block songs with explicit lyrics. There’s also a single device plan ($3.99 a month) to stream from a single Echo device or Fire TV. Lastly, the student plan cuts your monthly membership from $9.99 a month to $1 per month. However, Amazon’s three-month promo only applies to the Amazon Music Unlimited Individual plan.

If you’re already an Amazon Prime member, Amazon Music is included in your membership but you can only access two million songs (versus 90 million) along with thousands of playlists in addition to discounted pricing, free two-day shipping, the entire Prime Video streaming library and lots of other perks.