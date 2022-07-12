Amazon Music Prime Day Deal: How to Get Free Streaming for Up to Four Months

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Amazon Music is one of the best music streaming services online, offering the ability to stream your favorite songs in premium HD quality. And right now Amazon Music is offering a free trial for up to four months for new subscribers.

The free trial (which you can get here) is the best Prime Day deals for music lovers — the site normally only offers a 30-day free trial, so this is like getting up to three additional months of free streaming.

The Amazon Music promo gets you access to tens of millions of songs in full HD quality, with no ads and unlimited skips. You can even download your favorite tracks to play them offline.

Amazon Music HD supports the highest-resolution streaming formats among all the music services — offering higher-quality streams that both Spotify and Apple Music. They have all the new releases and latest tracks too, from superstars like Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, BTS, The Weeknd and more.

Get three months of free Amazon Music Unlimited here, then continue at $9.99/month after the free trial ends. You can cancel at any time. While Amazon Prime members get access to Prime Day and other Amazon deals (use this link to get a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime), this Amazon Music offer is open to both Prime members and non-Prime members (Prime members get four months free).

Amazon Music isn’t the only service that’s offering up great deals for summer. Right now, you can secure an Audible membership for free for up to three months. Audible Premium will be $7.95/month after the free trial period or $14.95 for Audible Premium Plus. Get the Amazon Audible deal here.

