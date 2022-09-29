Amazon Unveils First-Ever Kindle for Reading & Writing: Here’s How You Can Pre-Order the Device

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Amazon will release its very first Kindle designed for reading and writing. The Kindle Scribe retails for $339.99 and will begin shipping on Nov. 30, but you can pre-order the device now.

The device features the world’s first 10.2-inch, 300-ppi, high-definition, front-lit display screen and stylus pen.

“Kindle Scribe is the best Kindle we’ve ever built, creating a reading and writing experience that feels like real paper,” Kevin Keith, vice president of Amazon Devices said in a statement on Wednesday (Sept. 28). “It’s inspired by the Kindle customers who have added billions of notes and highlights to books over the years, and it’s also ideal for reviewing and marking up documents, managing your to-do list, or doodling over a big idea. Plus, it offers all the Kindle benefits customers know and love—millions of books on demand, adjustable fonts, premium reading features, and weeks and weeks of battery life—with the benefit of a beautiful, large display.”

Apart from new capabilities, Kindle Scribe comes equipped with fan-favorite features including an adjustable warm light, auto-adjusting front light, USB-C charging and a battery designed to last for months.

Kindle Scribe is available in 16 GB, 32 GB, or 64 GB of storage. Choose between the battery-free Basic Pen or the Premium Pen, which has an eraser and customizable shortcut button to open things like sticky notes.

Kindle Scribe includes free access to the Kindle Store where you can select from more than 13 million titles, including over three million eBooks, over one million nonfiction titles, up to three magazine subscriptions, and thousands of audiobooks and short reads.

Pre-order the Kindle Scribe below.