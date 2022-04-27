Billboard Buys: Get Amazon’s 65-Inch Omni Series Fire TV on Sale for Just $500

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Amazon’s line of Fire TVs is consistently ranked among the best big-screen TVs you can buy online, and now, the site is offering a huge sale on its Omni Series 4K UHD Fire TV line.

Right now, you can get a 65-inch 4K Fire TV for just $500 — a whopping $330 discount, and one of the best TV deals on Amazon. Think of this as a spring TV deal to shop in time for Mother’s Day.

And the deals don’t stop there. Amazon’s 43-inch Omni Series 4K Fire TV is on sale for $299.99 — $110 off the regular price.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni Series is a 4K UHD Smart TV that gets you a huge, bright screen with big, vivid sound. The TV supports 4K Ultra HD content, HDR 10 and Dolby Digital Plus — the same technology found in big-screen movie theaters.

You’ll love the ability to control the TV hands-free with Alexa, thanks to the TV’s built-in microphone. Just use your voice to turn the TV on/off, control settings and find content (I.e. “Alexa, play Outlander on Starz“). You can even use the TV as your smart home hub, so you can see who’s at the door or check cameras all from your TV screen.

Amazon Fire TV pairs easily with all your favorite streaming apps (think Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and Hulu), so you can easily find something to watch. The TV’s powerful speakers make it great for streaming music too.

Regularly $829.99, this deal gets you 40% discount on Amazon’s latest TV. As with all Amazon deals, prices may change at any time, so we recommend grabbing this Amazon Fire TV sale while it’s still live. See more details here.

Note: The 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch TVs do not support Dolby Vision, a feature that allows for a more cinematic experience. If that feature interests you, we recommend the 65-inch TV or the 75-inch version ($1,099.99, Amazon) here.