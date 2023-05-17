Amazon Unveils $40 Smart Speaker: Shop the All-New Echo Pop

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Meet Echo Pop, Amazon’s adorable new smart speaker. Amazon unveiled its Alexa-enabled Echo Pop speaker along with a fleet of other Echo devices on Wednesday (May 17).

The $40 device introduces users to a completely new form of the Echo speaker that’s perfectly sized for smaller spaces like a bedroom, dorm room, apartment or office.

“It was a big challenge to imagine and deliver a powerful smart speaker at this price,” Rajesh Parthasarathy, principal product manager on the team that built Echo Pop, said in a news release. “We designed a unique form factor and added two new color options—we think customers are going to love it.”

Amazon’s newly released devices include the Echo Show 5 ($89.99), Echo Show 5 Kids ($99.99), Echo Auto ($39.99) and all-new Echo Buds ($39.99).

Echo Pop is available in lavender bloom, charcoal, glacier white and midnight teal. The speaker body is made from recycled aluminum, while the fabric portion features recycled yarn. The speaker itself is also fully recyclable.

Thanks to Alexa, Echo Pop lets you make calls, answer questions, check the weather, play music and more with the sound of your voice. Music lovers can access Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Sirius XM, Pandora, Audible and other platforms and stream their favorite songs on the Echo Pop.

The speaker offers full sound and supports eero built-in technology, which can extend your WiFi network by up to 1,000 square feet. Echo Pop is compatible with other Echo and compatible smart devices.