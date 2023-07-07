Early Prime Day Savings: Score 69% Off This Amazon Dark Circle Concealer

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Restless nights can leave you with dreaded dark circles, but we found the beauty deal that may leave you with a more even skin tone — and major savings.

The Mally Beauty Dark Circle Corrector Concealer has garnered attention on Amazon for being a 3-in-1 tool that’ll help brighten under eyes, cover dark circles and act as a normal concealer. Right now, it’s being discounted 69%, taking it from $25 to a wallet-friendly $8! If you’ve been looking for a beauty dupe to replace that luxe concealer that’s been burning a hole in your wallet, this is the one.

“Dark circles who?” is what you’ll probably be saying after using the Mally Beauty Dark Circle Corrector Concealer. It not only aims to cover dark spots (including hyperpigmentation), but uses ingredients such as amaranth oil, vitamin E and chamomile to help hydrate and lift your skin. To sweeten the deal, it’s also at the lowest price it’s been in the past 30 days, which means you’ll want to stock up on it quickly before it sells out — or goes back up in price.

To use, the brand recommends twisting the wand until you hear a pop and see a little bit of product dispense. Then, swipe it underneath your eyes (or target spots) from the inner corner to the outer corner and gently pat with your ring finger until it’s blended into your skin.

With Prime Day coming up July 11-12, this early Prime Day deal gives a sneak peek at what’s to come for more makeup products. Mark you calendar and clear off some bathroom shelf space as you’ll want to make sure you stock up on this concealer and more.

