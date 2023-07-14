Amazon Finds: This Sleep Mask Lets You Fall Asleep to Music — And It’s 50% Off!

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Listening to music before bed can help lull some people right to sleep, but wearing earbuds to bed can be uncomfortable. On top of that, you have to remember to take them out or you’re stuck looking for a rogue earbud lost within your sheets.

Thankfully, Amazon is has an endless supply of items you never knew you needed and this popular Bluetooth headband is one of them. The design is versatile allowing you to wear it to bed as an eye mask and listen to music at the same time — and it’s currently 50% off! When you’re not sleeping, you can wear it on the plane to catch some Z’s or you can use it as a headband during workouts.

The multipurpose headband has racked up over 12,500 five-star reviews (and counting!) on Amazon with shoppers praising how comfortable it is and its ability to block out background noise. One reviewer described how effective it was muffling the sound of their partner’s snoring saying, “it was almost impossible to stop her from snoring and the couch wasn’t a option for me. I found these headphones on Amazon and all I can say is WOWWWW!!”

Amazon

MusiCozy Sleep Headphones & Sport Headband $19.99 $39.99 50% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Enjoy up to 10 hours of continuous play on a full charge whether you’re sleeping, jogging or just sitting on the couch. You can customize the Bluetooth headband by choosing from 15 colors and patterns including black, gray, purple, cheetah print and more. The material is also sweat and waterproof for longevity and comes with an elastic silicone outer ring to help produce a deeper bass.

