10 Must-Have Beauty Products That You Can Buy on Amazon

Shopping for new beauty products? The countdown to spring has officially begun and the changing of seasons is a great time to enhance your collection of beauty products — just be careful about clutter (this makeup organizer is a lifesaver, by the way). No matter what your beauty routine looks like, you can find big leaguers like Elisabeth Arden, Benefit Cosmetics, Revlon and Neutrogena as well as small businesses, women-owned brands (happy Women’s History Month!) and lots more on Amazon. And if you happen to be an Amazon Prime member, you get free delivery.

From hair care to makeup, skin care products and other beauty and personal care essentials, see below for a list of top beauty products that are available on Amazon.

Removing your makeup is important for healthy skin care. Neutrogena’s makeup remover wipes are alcohol-free towelettes designed to cleanse without leaving a residue. Get rid of dirt, oil and makeup – including that stubborn, waterproof mascara with these makeup remover wipes.

Speaking of makeup, a brush set will help you apply eyeshadow and more. The set includes an essential crease brush, defining crease brush, shading brush, definer brush, smudge brush, medium shadow brush, fine liner brush and lash separator.

If you’re a fan of Euphoria than you might recognize this tool from Cassie’s (played by Sydney Sweeney) early-morning beauty routine. The Esarora Ice Roller helps to reduce face and eye puffiness, but it can also be used to help relive migraines. The budget-friendly roller comes in several different colors including blue, red, pink and purple.

CeraVe was developed by dermatologists, and their product lineup has great user reviews. This facial combo features a bottle of CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser which cleanses, hydrates, and helps restore skin; and CeraVe Moisturizing Cream, a facial and body moisturizer that locks in moisture and provides 24-hour hydration. Both formulas contain hyaluronic acid– meaning it won’t dry out your skin.

Vaseline is having a resurgence after going viral on TikTok as a must-have beauty product. Petroleum jelly has been used as a skin moisturizer for at least a century now but it’s never to get on board. Another benefit to Vaseline: it’s relatively cheap. This variety pack above comes with four travel-sized containers in original, vitamin E, cocoa butter and aloe fresh.

This Revlon hair dryer allows you to style, dry and volumize your hair in one step. It has a non-detachable oval brush that is designed to smooth out hair, and round edges to create volume.

Add “Galichi Glam” to your beauty routine with Lilly’s Lashes. The brand, founded by former Shahs of Sunset Actress Lily Galichi, have been worn by Jennifer Lopez, Shay Mitchell and Cardi B to name a few. The reusable, mink lashes pictured above can be worn up to 15 times.

Elizabeth Aden’s Eight Hour Skin Protectant has been a cult favorite for years. It was first created in 1930 by Arden herself as the first cosmetic product to bare her name. Celebs like Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga, Victoria Beckham, Kourtney Kardashian and Reese Witherspoon swear by the face cream, which is designed to calm, protect and hydrate your skin.

This Benefit Cosmetics’ brow pencil features a custom, goof-proof tip that shapes, defines and fills in your brows. The wide base can be used to fill, shape and build color with just a couple of strokes, and the pointed edge defines the tail of your brow. The Goof Proof Brow Pencil is a go-to-option for Lizzo, according to her makeup artist Alexx Mayo. For a cheaper brown pencil, try Maybelline’s Total Temptation Eyebrow Pencil ($8).

Want to make your skin bloom? Thayers With Hazel Rose Petal Facial Toner is formulated to help your pores appear smaller, balance oily skin while maintaining your skin’s moisture barrier. Zendaya has also mentioned Thayer’s rose petal toner as one of her beauty must-haves.

