Amazon’s Double Deal: Get Three Months of Music Streaming & Audible Podcasts for Free

Amazon has become known for more than just its wide selection of products and fast shipping — the online site is now a hub for top-tier entertainment as well. And now, Amazon is offering up one of its best-ever deals for entertainment with a huge free trial offer on Audible and Amazon Music Unlimited.

Right now, Audible Premium Plus and Amazon Music Unlimited are offering three months of service for free with zero commitment. The deal (which can be redeemed here), pairs two of Amazon’s most popular streaming options together for free.

Audible is home to thousands of Audible Originals and audiobooks, and the free membership provides access to one free audiobook each month, along with free streaming of Audible podcasts and exclusive series. New users will also get 30% off of any additional books that are purchased. An Audible Premium Plus membership usually costs $14.95 a month, so with the three months free, user will save $45. Even if the free trial is canceled, users will keep all downloaded books.

Amazon Music Unlimited, meantime, is one of the best music streaming services available, and the three-month trial provides unlimited listening to more than 75 million songs with no ads and unlimited skips. It also gives access to thousands of stations and playlists that users can search from, based on your favorite artists, genres and current mood.

This Amazon streaming deal gets you three months of Audible and Amazon Music Unlimited for free, no promo code required. After three months, the price goes up to $9.99/month for Amazon Music Unlimited and $14.95/month for Audible Premium Plus.

There is one catch: This is a limited-time offer that is only available until May 3, so act fast to snag this Amazon deal. See full free trial details here.

Amazon does have one on-going free trial offer that you can always take advantage of — the site offers a 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime. Aside from all the free shipping and shopping benefits, Amazon Prime members get access to Prime Video (home to TV shows like Outer Range, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and movies like the recent Camila Cabello Cinderella remake).