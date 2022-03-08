Alicia Keys Celebrates the ‘Power of She’ With Athleta: How to Shop Her New Collection

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Alicia Keys is celebrating the “majesty and Power of She.” In honor of International Women’s Day, the 15-time Grammy winner debuted her limited collection with Athleta on Tuesday (March 8).

“On this international Women’s Day I am so honored to celebrate the majesty and the Power of She with the drop of my limited line with @athleta,” Keys wrote on Instagram. The singer-songwriter went on to ask her Instagram followers to write the “best thing about being a woman” or “the best thing about loving a woman” in her comments and to tag a “special woman” in the post.

The Athleta x Alicia Keys collection features a mixture of loungewear and activewear, including shorts, tank tops, jumpsuits, tights, robes and bras that are available in gold, pink, orange, black, white and brown. The size-inclusive and affordable collection starts at $59, and comes in XXS-3X.

Keys announced the collaboration with Athleta in January. “I was drawn to Athleta because we both want to encourage women to discover, accept and OWN their power,” she said in a statement at the time. “We’re all about the uniqueness of women, body positivity and creating a lifestyle that showcases our immeasurable power within. It’s time to thrive — not just to survive — and my hope is that these offerings are another outlet for you to amplify your personal power, your possibility, and feel comfortable in your own skin.”

In addition to clothing, Keys released a graphic novel titled Girl on Fire on March 1. The book takes its name from her 2012 single, which has “always been one of the favorites,” Keys told Good Morning America on Tuesday.

“‘Girl on Fire’ was written for the girl like me, [the girl] like you — who felt like you can’t, or that you won’t have the ability to [do something] and it’s meant to remind you that you can,” said Keys. “This graphic novel is about a young girl named Lolo – 17 years old, lives in Brooklyn — a girl like me, grew up in New York, and she discovers that she has these super powers she never knew she had. And now she has to figure out what to do with them, and I think that’s something that we all are trying to figure out.”

Below, see some of the designs from the Athleta x Alicia Keys collection.