Presidents’ Day Deal: Here’s Where You Can Find Discounts on Apple’s AirPods & AirPods Pro

When it comes to earbuds for music, there’s no denying the popularity of AirPods. Apple’s famous all-white earbuds are as much a status symbol as they are an essential go-to for recording artists, podcasters and music producers alike. But we recommend them for everyday use as well, whether you’re listening to music on your daily commute, or need a pair of wireless earbuds for your next FaceTime call or Zoom.

While AirPods used to cost a pretty penny, they're now available for under $200. Apple products never go on sale on their own site, but Amazon has the new AirPods Pro on sale just in time for the Presidents' Day holiday weekend.

The AirPods Pro are the newest wireless earbuds in the AirPods family, and musicians are snapping them up thanks to the superb audio quality (think: clear, crisp sound), and the buds’ Active Noise Cancellation feature, which blocks out exterior noise for a quieter, more focused listening session.

The AirPods Pro are also great for running and working out, with a sweat-resistant coating (worth considering: They’re not entirely waterproof like some earbuds, so you wouldn’t want to go swimming in them). Each set comes with three interchangeable silicone tips, so you can find the perfect seal for your ears. Everything fits into a tiny charging case, which gets you up to 24 hours of battery life before you need to plug in.

Apple is known for their high-tech and high-design products, and the AirPods Pro are not only a fan favorite, but an in dustry fave as well. Need further proof: a report from last year estimated that AirPods Pro sales could exceed 90 million units.

Note the regular AirPods won't have the Active Noise Cancellation technology, but all the other features are there.

