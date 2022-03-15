This $18 Tan Boosting Serum Gave Gabby Barrett Her Red Carpet Glow

Gabby Barrett was bronzed and glowing at the 2022 ACM Awards on March 7, and turns out, the secret to her golden look is super affordable.

MUA Tarryn Feldman, the artist behind Barrett’s look, revealed that the stunning glow came from St. Moriz Advanced Pro Formula Tan Boosting Facial Serum — which retails for only $18. The serum is available to purchase at Ulta, which offers free standard shipping with orders over $35.

Buy: St. Moriz Tan Boosting Facial Serum $18

The tanning drops are formulated with salon professional active ingredients for a glowing facial tan you control. In addition to the drops, Feldman used a full range of St. Moriz face and body products to create the ACM co-host’s natural-looking tan, including the Advanced Color Correcting Mousse ($19.99) and Radiant Glow Face Tanning Mist ($17.99).

Barrett hosted the 2022 ACM Awards alongside Dolly Parton and Jimmie Allen, and was also nominated for female artist of the year.

In 2021, Barrett earned her second Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 with the multi-week hit “The Good Ones.” She also released the deluxe edition of her debut album, Goldmine. Additionally, Barrett and husband, Cade Foehner, welcomed their first child, daughter Baylah May, in January 2021. Barrett was honored at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards, where she received the Rising Star Award presented by Honda.

“I grew up with this big dream It certainly was not easy,” she said while accepting her award. “I did not come from a wealthy background. A lot of people doubted me, kids, adults, schoolteachers … I heard a lot of ‘nos’ and it seemed like every door that I knocked on remained closed for a long time. But, by the graciousness of God I am here today, and I continue to work hard and persevere. I dedicate this to all those who dream big, no matter what age you are. You may not see a clear path and others will try to knock you down, certainly. Some days you will want to completely give up and feel absolutely defeated, but try to use any negative comments and situations that you run into along the way as fuel to keep you going. … You really can achieve those big dreams.”