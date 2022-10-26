Affordable Sustainable Clothing: These Best-Selling Leggings Are Made From Recycled Water Bottles

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sustainable clothing is becoming more popular. From thrifting to eco-friendly apparel, there are different ways to incorporate sustainable fashions into your wardrobe.

Although many brands offer sustainable designs, the search for “affordable sustainable clothing” can be time consuming, so it’s best to narrow things down. And if you’re in the market for a new pair of leggings, why not take the sustainable route?

Girlfriend Collective’s Compressive High-Rise Legging fits like a glove, and they’re good for the environment.

Made from 25 recycled water bottles, these best-selling, compressive, squat-proof, ultra-high rise sustainable leggings have racked up more than 17,000 customer reviews and videos about the viral leggings have received 4.4 billion of TikTok views.

Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective Compressive High-Rise Legging $78 Buy Now 1

The high-rise leggings are available in six different colors including black, white, blue, green, plum and an earthy brown, and they come in sizes ranging from XXS to 6XL.

Want more options? Shopping online may be convenient, but because you’re not allowed to things on first (unless you use Amazon’s Try Before You Buy feature), customer reviews give you a better understanding of what the product will look, fit, and maybe even feel like, when it arrives.

Find more eco-friendly leggings below.

Fabletics

Fabletics Eco Sync High-Waste 7/8 Legging $from $12 Buy Now 1

The Eco Sync High-Wasted 7/8 Legging from Fabletics is useful for working out and lounging around the house. The leggings are available in black, dark raincloud, and light heather gray (size XS-XL). Right now, Fabletics VIP members can get two items for $24 (or $12 each). The leggings are $59.95 for non-members.

Everlane

Everlane The Perform 24/7 Legging $27 $68 Buy Now 1

These lightweight, compression leggings — made from recycled nylon and elastine — are equipped with sweat-wicking properties, and they offer up the “perfect fit,” according to one customer review. The leggings don’t have a pocket, like some of the other designs on our list, but they’re available in multiple sizes (XXS-XXL) and in four colors: mocha, lilac, dark mint and orchid.

Quince

Quince Ultra-Soft Performance Legging $39.90 Buy Now 1

“From leg day to lounge day.” Quince’s Ultra-Soft Performance Legging is made with a mix of recycled polyester and spandex. You can get these quick-dry, four-way stretch leggings in black or grey, in sizes XS-XL.

Allbirds

Allbirds Women's Natural Leggings $64 Buy Now 1

Made with sustainable materials, such as eucalyptus tree fiber and merino wool, Allbirds’ Natural Leggings are designed to keep you cool while you work up a sweat. Available in sizes XS-XXL, the fan-favorite leggings feature wick moisture and dry quickly. They have a supportive waistband with an internal drawcord and pocket, a compressive four-way stretch, and you can get them in natural black, hazy pine, hazy cobalt, medium grey, aubergine, and a bunch of other colors.

Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga High-Waist Airbrush Leggings $98 Buy Now 1

Customers love the comfortable fit of Alo Yoga’s High-Waist Airbrush Leggings. Get these “awesome” leggings in sizes XS (00-0) to XL (16-18) and a dozen colors, including limited edition shades. Alo Yoga uses eco-friendly production methods to reduce waste and protect natural resources.