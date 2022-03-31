6 Affordable Beauty Brands That You Can Shop on Amazon

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Face it: Makeup is expensive. And it probably doesn’t help that the industry seems overcrowded with new brands to try out. If you’re a true makeup lover, collecting your favorite items can take a toll on your budget. MAC, L’Oreal, Huda Beauty, Anastasia Beverly Hills and other top beauty brands have been dominating the industry, but let’s not forget about the smaller, more affordable options.

From NYX to E.L.F., Blk Opal and more, we put together a list of six of the hottest drug-store makeup brands that are so moderately price, you won’t have to wait for a sale to stock up.

Did we mention that they’re all available on Amazon? Most of the products listed are eligible for overnight and two-day shipping for Amazon Prime members. (Not a member? Click here to start you free 30-day trial.) Keep reading for a list of affordable beauty brands that are available on Amazon.

Anyone remotely familiar with Instagram-savvy makeup brands probably already knows (and loves) NYX. The company utilized social media to help grow into a multimillion-dollar makeup brand, which by the way, is named after a Greek goddess of the night and was founded in 1999. NYX’s product roster includes the popular soft matte lip crème and a range of must-have eyeshadow palettes, lip-gloss, lipsticks, eyeliners, makeup brushes and more.

“From the savvy beauty junkie to the inspired novice,” L.A. Girl cosmetics serves up trendy and chic lipsticks, foundation and eyeshadow under $20. L.A. Girl has tons of makeup essentials for as little as $3 and up.

E.L.F. cosmetics is another economical beauty brand that found its footing in the digital sphere. The company features tons of great products that are excellent for the price (eyelashes, foundation, concealers, lipsticks and lip liners, eyebrow kits, makeup sponges — if you need it, E.L.F. probably has it). And it’s not just makeup, E.L.F. cosmetics sells skincare products too!

Blk Opal (aka Black Opal) has been a force in the makeup game for over 25 years. The Black-owned beauty brand, designed for women of color, carries makeup and skincare products, and most of them are priced well below $20. Like the other brands on our list, Blk/Opal products are cruelty-free, hypoallergenic and free from parabens .

Another affordable brand that’s been around for more than 20 years. Milani Cosmetics features a collection of dazzling beauty products for your face, eyes and lips.

Want to stand out in the crowd? BH Cosmetics was designed for rebels. The company – which stands for Baddass with Heart — is an L.A. born and bred cosmetics line with vegan and cruelty-free products that include eyes, brushes, lip gloss and tools. Mostly all of BH Cosmetics products are under $20 with the exception of some the tools and brushes and some of the larger palettes such as the Galaxy Chi palette pictured above ($30).

