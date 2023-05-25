‘AEW: Double or Nothing’: How to Watch the PPV Wrestling Event Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Orange Cassidy will defend his championship title at AEW: Double or Nothing Blackjack Battle Royal on Sunday (May 28). For those of you that won’t be able to attend the live event in Las Vegas, you can catch all the action on TV or another device.

This highly anticipated event will feature Cassidy against competitors such as Swerve Strickland, The Butcher, Hangman Page, Sammy Guevara, Sting, Jericho, Moxley, Bryan Danielson and many more. There will also be other championships occurring at the same time including the AEW Women’s World Title Match, AEW World Tag Team Titles Match, Ladder Match for the AEW TNT Title and the AEW TBS Title Match.

The matches will stream live starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT but you have a couple of ways to tune in and watch. To see all the action as it happens, we found the best ways to view the AEW: Double or Nothing Blackjack Battle Royal below.

How to Watch AEW: Double or Nothing

There are a couple ways to tune into the much-anticipated wrestling event without having to book a last-minute ticket to Las Vegas (or hunt for the nearest sports bar playing it). PPV is offering AEW: Double or Nothing both live and post-event replays for $38.99. International viewers located in Canada, Australia, the U.K., Ireland and New Zealand will have access to the live stream and recording through PPV.com. The air time and cost will correspond with local time and currency.

Stream one of wrestling’s biggest nights through PPV on your browser, PC or smartphone and even mirror it onto your TV if you’d prefer to watch it on the big screen. Just make sure you’re connected to wifi for the best viewing experience.

Another way to watch the program is through DirectTV ($49.95) where you can watch the sporting event live or have it recorded straight onto your TV.