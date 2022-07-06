Aespa Is Kicking Off ‘GMA’ Summer Concert Series: How to Watch the Performance Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Aespa is heading to the Big Apple for a historic performance on Good Morning America. The wildly popular Korean pop group will kick off GMA’s Summer Concert Series in Central Park on Friday (July 8).

Karina, Winter, Giselle and Ningning will become the first K-pop girl group to open the concert series. The quartet will debut their new single “Girls,” which drops Friday, and perform hits like “Next Level” and “Savage” along with “Life’s Too Short,” their first all-English single, which they debuted at Coachella in April.

Tickets to the Summer Concert Series are free and available on a first-come, first serve basis. Tickets to Aespa’s performance have sold out already, but for those who were able to score passes, the event will be held at Central Park’s Rumsey Playfield from 7-9 a.m. ET. Doors open at 6 a.m. ET and you must be at least 16 to enter.

Keep reading for details on how to watch Aespa’s performance live.

How to Watch Aespa on GMA’s Summer Concert Series

The GMA Summer Concert Series will air on ABC between 7 and 9 a.m. on Friday. If you have access to local channels or a cable subscription, you can watch the performance on ABC or ABC.com.

You can also stream the performance through platforms that offer live television and with a free trial depending on the outlet. For example, Hulu + Live TV ($69.99 a month) does not come with a free trial but it does include ABC and over 75 other channels, along with access to Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+.

DirecTV Stream subscriptions are discounted for a limited time. Streaming packages start at $54.99 a month after a free 5-day trial while FuboTV is $69.99 a month after a free 7-day trial and Sling TV currently starts at $15 for the first month. Streaming from outside the U.S.? Watch ABC programs through Express VPN.

GMA’s Summer Concert Series lineup will include performances from OneRepublic (July 15), Megan Thee Stallion (Aug. 12), Demi Lovato (Aug. 19), Ozuna (Aug. 26) and the Black Eyed Peas (September 2).