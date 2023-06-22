Adidas x Ivy Park Are Bringing Disco to Our Swimwear This Summer

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Grab your sunscreen and get ready to have the trendiest fits of the summer as Adidas and Ivy Park have created a groovy swimwear collection. The two brands teamed up to launch beach attire inspired by disco era nightclubs that’s not only elevated, but features sparkle, fringe and more.

The swim line will officially be available to shop on Adidas starting June 23 with price points ranging from $35-$350. For now, you can sign up here to receive updates and info on the new release. The page also provides a glimpse of some of the pieces you’ll be able to shop from the collection — meaning you can start planning your beach fits ahead of time.

Beyoncé even gave a sneak peek at what to expect from the collection during her Amsterdam Renaissance Tour set, which Ivy Park made sure to tease in an Instagram Post.

“Beyoncé debuts custom IVY PARK on stage in Amsterdam for RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR. New collection coming soon — stay tuned,” the caption read followed by shots of the singer and her backup dancer sporting hot pink sparkly fits.

What can you expect from the swimwear line? A mashup between vintage and modern styles that are reminiscent of the disco era, but with a contemporary twist. Shades of hot pink and neutral browns will be available in materials including sequins, fringe, mesh, and even velvet.

Save the date and get ready for when the new collection is available to shop Friday (June 23).

