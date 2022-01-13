Adidas & Prada Team for Eco-Friendly Collection With a Retro Twist

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Adidas and Prada are joining forces once again for an innovative, albeit aesthetically retro, collaboration centered around sustainability. The Adidas for Prada Re-Nylon Collection officially launches in stores and online on Thursday (Jan. 13) with a selection of shoes, jackets, hoodies, travel bags and accessories made from environmentally conscious materials.

This latest collaboration between the mega brands blends two signature designs together while keeping the individuality of signature emblems (Adidas’ three-stripe detailing, and Prada’s metal triangle logo). The designs reimagine iconic Adidas pieces like the Original Forum sneaker (available in high tops and low tops) and the Forum High and Low sneaker by outfitting them with a removable Prada mini-patch attachment. A$AP Rocky was spotted in a pair of sneakers from the collection last week.

Besides footwear, the 21-piece collection includes the adidas for Prada Re-Nylon Track Coat, the adidas for Prada Re-Nylon Tracksuit, the adidas for Prada Re-Nylon Sweater, the adidas for Prada Re-Nylon Hooded Jacket, and the adidas for Prada Re-Nylon Bucket Hat. The line features a handful of “finely crafted” bags that includes the adidas for Prada Re-Nylon Travel Bag and adidas for Prada Re-Nylon Backpacks. Each piece in the Adidas for Prada collaboration is available in black with white stripes, or white with black stripes.

According to Prada, the collection was crafted in Italy by Prada artisans and constructed from the luxury brand’s signature recyclable Re-Nylon fabric. Prada’s groundbreaking, environmentally conscious textile was created from recycled plastic waste collected from oceans and textile fiber waste. The fabric can be purified and recycled indefinitely without losing quality. The luxury fashion brand shifted its entire production from virgin nylon to recycled nylon last year.