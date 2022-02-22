Adele’s Courtside Style: Where to Buy a Leopard-Print Coat for Cheap

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Adele’s is loving leopard print! The “Easy on Me” singer turned the NBA All-Star Game into her own personal catwalk sporting a fierce animal print coat and matching minidress while seated courtside with boyfriend Rich Paul on Sunday (Feb. 20).

And this isn’t the first time that Adele sported the timeless look. The multi-Grammy winner has been spotted in leopard print a few different times, including during a date night with Paul in January. But the coat from Sunday’s All-Star Game was probably one of the more expensive looks that Adele has worn to a sporting event. If you’re not familiar with Alaia’s Leopard Print Genuine Calf Hair Coat, it’s from the Spring 2022 collection, features contrasting leopard prints and retails for $14,700.

Most of us don’t have that kind of money to spend on outerwear, but animal print is pretty easy to find, so if you’re thinking about pouncing on the coat trend, we rounded up a few options that won’t break your budget. Below, find a list of leopard print coats for less than $200.

This faux fur, long sleeve leopard-print coat is a good deal for the price. The coat is lined with soft faux fur and it has pockets with a hoop/loop closure. It’s available in sizes ranging from S-XL.

This is a purr-fect option to keep you cozy and stylish. The Feline Fantastic Tan Leopard Coat from Lulu’s is almost out of stock, but there are still small sizes available. This tailored, long sleeve fitted coat has a notched, stand-up collar with a darted bodice, open front silhouette and weft pockets. And it’s on sale!

A modern button-front coat with a bold twist. Complete with wide notched lapels, the leopard print coat from Avec Les Filles is marked down 32% and it’s available in sizes ranging from XXS-XXL.

Looking for something sportier? This animal-print faux-fur hooded jacket by Jayley looks similar to the one that Rihanna wore in New York recently, plus it’s on sale for half-off the regular price. The cozy jacket features zip fastening, side pockets and an adjustable toggle hem.

Puffers are still in season! Stay warm and stylish in this quilted puffer from River Island. The polyester coat (available in sizes ranging from sizes 2-12) has drawcords at the sleeves and waist to help retain heat.

