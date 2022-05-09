Love Adele? This Concert Tribute Offers a Unique Way For Fans to Experience Her Biggest Hits

Adele attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on Feb. 8, 2022 in London.

Adele has yet to announce new dates for her Las Vegas residency, and if you’re a fan who has been yearning to experience her music in a budget-friendly live concert setting, this candlelight tribute concert might be perfect for you.

Tickets are almost sold out for Fever’s Candlelight: A Tribute to Adele, a one-night only event featuring Adele’s music performed by a live orchestra, which will take place on Wednesday (May 11) at Ovation Square in Long Beach, Calif. The concert will include a show at 6 p.m., followed by a 9 p.m. performance. Tickets are priced at $35 to$45.

Doors will open 45 minutes prior to the event start time. Late entry will not be permitted and children must be at least 10 years old or older to attend (anyone under 16 must be accompanied by a parent).

Adele’s musical catalog will be performed by the Orchid Quartet. The tentative playlist includes “Hello,” “Rumor Has It,” “Make You Feel My Love,” “Water Under the Bridge,” ”Oh My God,” “Someone Like You,” “Send My Love (To Your New Lover),” “Chasing Pavements,” “Skyfall”, “When We Were Young,” “Set Fire to the Rain,” “Easy On Me” and “Rolling in the Deep.”

Adele’s music will also be performed in a candlelight concert series at the Williamsburg Hotel in New York on June 18 and July 9 (click here for tickets) and at London’s St. Mary’s Church on June 17 (click here for tickets).

Fever’s Candlelight concert series combines the magic of live music with a multi-sensory immersive experience in unique locations in Los Angeles, New York, London and other cities.

Additional Fever original performances launching this month include The Queens Ball: A Bridgerton Experience , A Tribute to Taylor Swift and Candlelight K-Pop: A Tribute to BTS .

