Celebrate 50 Years of AC/DC With a Collector’s Edition Monopoly Set

Commemorate half a century of the classic rock band with a timeless game that celebrates all of the group's major milestones.

AC/DC, Coachella
Angus Young of AC/DC performs onstage during day 1 of the 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at The Empire Polo Club on April 17, 2015 in Indio, California. Karl Walter/Getty Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The legendary classic rock band AC/DC is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and to help ring in the milestone, you can take the band home with you — sort of. Monopoly has come out with an exclusive AC/DC collector’s edition of the timeless board game that’ll add a rock n’ roll twist to your next game night. The game is available to shop now on Walmart, and will not only add some fun to your next Friday night, but will help expand your growing collection of AC/DC merch.

Gather your friends and whip out this game while playing “Highway to Hell” on the record player. The game gets an AC/DC makeover with pieces and labels inspired by all of the band’s major moments throughout the years, including AC/DC Lane, “For Those About to Rock,” “TNT” and more.

Take on the board with one of the tokens inspired by the band, including a bundle of dynamite, bell on fire, lightning bolt, Angus School Boy Hat and stack of cash.

Keep reading to shop the collectable game.

AC/DC themed Monopoly game
Monopoly AC/DC Boardgame
$69.99
Buy Now 1

AC/DC Monopoly will have players journeying around the board in an attempt upgrade properties with Gold Records (Houses) and Platinum Records (Hotels). You’ll also want to stack your cash like amps and use the profitable Bonfire (Community Chest) and Backtracks (Chance) cards to be the last fan with Angus-printed currency to land yourself the win.

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of the best Beatles merch, celebrity cameos and the best vintage celebrity Barbie dolls.

