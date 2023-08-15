TikTok’s Favorite Brand Abercrombie Is Having a Secret Sale: Save on Early Fall ‘Fits & More

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Abercrombie & Fitch has skyrocketed to become one of the most beloved clothing brands on TikTok — and after the brand’s recent makeover, we can see why.

From tailored pants made from lightweight fabrics to graphic T-shirts that don’t have the brand’s name plastered on every corner, it’s quickly become the shop for basics, wedding-guest dresses, work attire and more — according to TikTokers.

The brand has even been rumored to provide quality SKIMS alternatives as well as Aritzia dupes that are budget-friendly yet don’t skip out on quality.

If you’re looking for an excuse to stock up on some early fall ‘fits, the site is currently having a secret sale of up to 25% off select style, which includes various TikTok viral pieces. To sweeten the deal, they’re also offering free shipping on all orders $99 and over, which means you can fill your cart with new bodysuits, jeans and more without having to worry about the cost of shipping at the end.

Keep reading to shop our picks as well as a couple TikTok favorites.

A&F Sloane Tailored Pant $67.50 $90 25% off% OFF Buy Now 1

These tailored pants have made a name for themselves on TikTok and user @lola_olsen shows a pair off in their video here. The pants come with a wide-leg fit you can pair with your platform heels and can be dressed up or down with a blouse or baby t-shirt. It’s also available in 12 colors to stock up on.

Tailored Relaxed Straight Pant $72 $90 20% off% OFF Buy Now 1

If you’d prefer a more straight fit then these relaxed pants are also on sale in the pink shade. The style is available in three lengths: short, regular and long, and is made with a high-waist design using polyester, viscose and elastane materials for added comfort.

Cap Sleeve Corset Midi Dress $77 $110 30% off% OFF Buy Now 1

You may also recognize this corset dress from TikTok as users are not only obsessed with its cottagecore -like cap sleeves, but the corset bodice that adds shape to the look. You can get a closer peek in @absalz‘s video, which shows of the dress in white.

Oversized Boyfriend Grateful Dead Graphic Tee $32 $40 20% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Grab your ripped jeans and leather jackets as Abercrombie’s cute Grateful Dead shirt is on sale for less than $35. You may consider it one of the best band t-shirts after you slip on the 100% cotton material. Looking for more bands? It also comes in David Bowie, Rolling Stones, The Go-Go’s and Def Leppard styles.

Chicago Bulls Graphic Sunday Crew $39 $65 40% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Get ready for NBA season with a comfy pullover by Abercrombie that shows off your favorite team while keeping you warm and cozy. It comes in four different styles including the Chicago Bulls, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets allowing you to rep your team on and off the court.

Soft Matte Seamless Squareneck Bodysuit $30 $50 40% off% OFF Buy Now 1

You can never have too many basics especially when it comes to creating layered outfits. This squareneck bodysuit is ideal for wearing with a blazer, denim jacket or paired with a midi skirt. It’s seamless too, meaning it’ll create a more smooth look that won’t leave indentations in your skin.

Relaxed Cargo Pant $72 $90 20% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Going for a utility look? Make sure you have a pair of trusty cargo pants in your rotation. These Abercrombie ones come with plenty of pocket space and shades to stock up on. Plus, you can choose from short, regular or long lengths.

Vegan Leather Blazer $112 $140 20% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Combine structure with some edginess by incorporating a vegan leather blazer into your outfit rotation. It can easily dress up a denim and baby tee outfit or you can wear it to the office with a pair of trousers for a chic work look.

