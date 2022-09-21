‘Abbott Elementary’: How to Watch Season 2 Online for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Class is back in session! Season 2 of Abbott Elementary — starring Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, Tyler James Williams, Lisa Ann Walter and Chris Perfetti — premieres Wednesday (Sept. 21) at 8 p.m. on ABC.

The Emmy-winning mockumentary sitcom created by Brunson is centered around teachers at a Philadelphia public school. The show won three awards at the 74th annual Emmy Awards, including Brunson and Ralph’s wins for outstanding writing in a comedy and best supporting actress in a comedy series. The show also won an Emmy for outstanding casting in a comedy series.

Read on for all the ways to watch or stream Abbott Elementary on TV and online.

How to Watch Abbott Elementary Season 2 Online

The second season of Abbott Elementary will premiere on Wednesday at 8 p.m. New episodes will air Wednesdays on ABC, and stream on Hulu the next day.

If you have cable or access to ABC and other local channels through a TV antenna, check your local listings for channel information and more details about the Abbott Elementary premiere episode. You can also stream the show on ABC.com with a cable or streaming provider login.

Viewers who don’t have cable or live TV can stream Abbott Elementary for free on Hulu beginning Thursday (Sept. 22). Hulu’s basic monthly plan is $6.99 a month (or $69.99 a year) after a free 7-day trail.

Binge Abbott Elementary, and thousands of other TV episodes, plus movies, Hulu exclusives and originals such Only Murders in the Building, The Handmaid’s Tale, Tell Me Lies, The Kardashians, Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers, Dopesick, Tell Me Lies, Fresh, and cable shows including Reservation Dogs, The Patient and The Bear, along with most new episodes from network TV the day after they air.

Streaming from outside of the U.S.? Access Hulu through ExpressVPN.

If you don’t have cable, streaming is the easiest and most affordable way to catch must-watch shows such as Abbott Elementary from any compatible device — your TV, phone, laptop, etc. Several streaming platforms are offering great deals and free trials right now, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, and Direct TV Stream. Hulu + Live TV has a special deal that lets subscribers join for just $49.99 a month (regular $69.99/month) for three months. Offer ends on Oct. 5.

How to Watch Abbott Elementary Season 1 Online

Want to catch up Abbott Elementary? The first season is streaming on Hulu and HBO Max. Single episodes and the first season are available for purchase through streaming platforms such as Prime Video, Vudu and Google Play.

Watch the trailer for Abbott Elementary season two below.