How to Watch the 2022 Tony Awards on Paramount+ for Free

The 75th annual Tony Awards will return to Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday (June 12), and for the first time ever, the ceremony will air live coast to coast on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Tony-nominated actress Ariana DeBose will host the show, which airs at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. If you want to catch the pre-show action, The Tony Awards: Act One will kick off at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT with exclusive content streaming only on Paramount+ and will be co-hosted by Emmy Award winners Darren Criss and Julianne Hough.

Michael Jackson’s children, Paris and Prince Jackson, are among this year’s presenters, along with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Billy Porter, Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, RuPaul Charles, Vanessa Hudgens, Bowen Yang, Jennifer Hudson, Samuel L. Jackson, Nathan Lane, Bryan Cranston, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Skylar Astin, Zach Braff, Danielle Brooks, Danny Burstein, Len Cariou, Lilli Cooper, Wilson Cruz, Colman Domingo, Anthony Edwards, Cynthia Erivo, Raúl Esparza, Laurence Fishburne, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Chita Rivera, Tony Shalhoub, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tony Goldwyn, David Alan Grier, Marcia Gay Harden, Telly Leung, Judith Light and Josh Lucas.

The show will feature performances from this year’s nominated musicals, including A Strange Loop, Company, Girl From the North Country, MJ, Mr. Saturday Night, Music Man, Paradise Square and SIX.

Also taking the stage: Bernadette Peters, Porter, The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus, and a special reunion performance by the original cast members of the 2007 Tony-winning musical Spring Awakening.

How to Watch the 75th Annual Tony Awards for Free

The 2022 Tony Awards will air live on CBS and live and on-demand via Paramount+. If you don’t already have a Paramount+ subscription, join today and enjoy a free 30-day trial.

Paramount+ starts at $4.99 a month (or $49.99 a year) for the ad-supported Essential plan and $9.99 a month (or $99.99 a year) for the Premium plan which includes live/local CBS stations. With Paramount+, you’ll get access to a vast selection of TV shows and movies, NFL on CBS, local CBS stations, and 24-hour news with CBSN.

Want to watch more for less? Bundle Paramount+ with Showtime and pay just $11.99 a month for both subscriptions. Paramount+ offers student discounts.

From movies and acclaimed originals to live sports, stream exclusives from BET to MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, The Smithsonian Channel and more. Some of the must-watch programs on the platform are 1883, The Good Fight, Ru-Paul’s Drag Race All Stars, Mayor of Kingstown, Star Trek: Picard, Why Women Kill, iCarly, Rugrats, The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans and The Stand.

Love the theater? Paramount+ has a bunch of musicals including The Spongebob Musical and vintage releases like Molly and Me, Sunny, Rock ‘N Roll Revue and the 1952’ film, I Dream of Jeannie.

Aside from original series, musicals and reality TV, Paramount+ subscribers can stream Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Clifford the Big Red Dog, The Lost City, Jackass Forever, Queen Pins, Rumble and other movies available on the platform.

Need more ways to watch the Tony Awards? Local CBS stations can be accessed through cable providers such as Xfinity and Cox Cable (a TV antenna might also work). Other streaming platforms that provide CBS and other live channels include Hulu + Live TV, Direct TV Stream, Fubo, Sling, and Express VPN, if you’re streaming outside of the U.S.