2022 Kennedy Center Honors: How to Watch & Stream for Free

The 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors will air on Wednesday (Dec. 28) at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

The list of esteemed honorees include Gladys Knight, Amy Grant, U2, George Clooney and Tania León, a Pulitzer Prize-winning composer, conductor and educator.

The 2022 Kennedy Center Honors ceremony was held at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 4. Read on for on ways to watch and stream for free.

How to Watch the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors for Free

This year’s Kennedy Center Honors ceremony will premiere Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, and will stream for Paramount+ Premium subscribers. If you don’t already have access to CBS, you can stream live channels with a free trial from Fubo, Direct TV Stream and other platforms that offer live TV.

Paramount+ Premium is $9.99 a month after a free trial for the first week. The subscription gets you commercial-free access to the streaming library and local CBS stations.

Paramount+ Premium $9.99/month after free 7-day trial Buy Now 1

Paramount+ has an Essential plan for $4.99/month and annual plans starting at just $24.99/month (regular $49.99/month) for a limited time only. There’s also a Showtime bundle for $11.99/month or $59.99/year under the current 50% off promo, and if you’re a student, you might be eligible to receive a 25% discount (Paramount+ is also available on Prime Video).

Watch the video below to see highlights from the 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors.