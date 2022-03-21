2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards: How to Watch the Show Online

Lil Nas X performs onstage during iHeartRadio 101.3 KDWB's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at Xcel Energy Center on Dec. 6, 2021 in St. Paul/Minneapolis, Minn.

Ready for the big show? The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Tuesday (March 22) with special appearances from Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Måneskin, David Guetta, Avril Lavigne and more.

Meghan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend, Charlie Puth and Måneskin are among the announced performers, along with Jennifer Lopez, who will receive the iHeartRadio Icon Award.

This year’s nominees include Rodrigo and Megan, as well as Justin Bieber, Adele, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Imagine Dragons, Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Silk Sonic, BTS, Billie Eilish, The Kid LAROI, Moneybagg Yo, H.E.R., Foo Fighters, Pop Smoke, SZA, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Måneskin , Giveon, Jason Aldean, Ariana Grande, Daniel Caeser, The Weeknd, Five Finger Death, Punch, Cardi B, AJR, Carrie Underwood, Jazmine Sullivan, Luke Combs, The Pretty Reckless, All Time Low, Twenty One Pilots and Blackbear.

Billy Porter, Shaun White, Willow Smith, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Gina Torres, Oliver Hudson, Taylor Momsen, Lainey Wilson, Dove Cameron and Danica McKellar are also scheduled to appear at the show.

The ninth annual iHeart Music Awards celebrates the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app in 2021, along with offering a preview of upcoming hits for 2022. The show is executive produced by Joel Gallen, for Tenth Planet; and John Sykes, Tom Poleman and Bart Peters for iHeartMedia.

How to Watch the 2022 iHeartRadio Awards Online for Free

East Coast viewers can watch the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards live on Fox at 8 p.m., while a taped-delayed edition will air for the West Coast at 8 p.m. PT. Additionally, the show will broadcast on iHeart Media radio stations and on the iHeart Radio app.

Those who already have a cable or live TV plan (or a good-old fashioned TV antenna) shouldn’t have much trouble finding the show on your TV lineup: Just be sure to check your local listings for channel information. To watch the show online, visit Fox.com for streaming options (you will be required to enter a TV provider or account login to access live content).

Don’t have cable? Try a streaming plan. Sling TV starts at $35 a month after a free three-day trial. You’ll get live and local channels such as Fox, ABC, CBS and NBC along with A&E, Bravo, MTV, BET, VH1, E!, Freeform, TLC and other cable channels and DVR storage.

If there’s more room in your budget, Direct TV Stream has a deal that saves new customers $30 over three months. For a limited time only, streaming plans start at $59.99 a month (regular $69.99 a month) to watch live TV, local and cable channels, on-demand channels and cloud DVR storage. The promo includes a free five-day trial and ends on April 4. Plus, you can cancel at anytime.

Hulu+ Live TV is another budget-friendly option for live television. It’s $69.99 a month, and while you don’t get a free trial, you will get access to over 75 live channels, plus the entire Hulu streaming library along with Disney+ and ESPN+.