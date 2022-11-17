2022 FIFA World Cup: All the Ways to Watch & Stream From Anywhere

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s almost game time! The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins Sunday (Nov. 20) with host country Qatar squaring off against Ecuador at Al-Bayt Stadium.

There are 32 countries participating in this year’s World Cup, which includes the U.S., Mexico, England, Brazil, Iran, Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Tunisia, Poland, France and Australia.

Read on for all the details on how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup from anywhere (click here to buy tickets).

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Lil Baby Maluma See latest videos, charts and news

2022 FIFA World Cup: Date, Time & How to Watch

The 2022 World Cup will be held from Nov. 20-Dec. 18 at Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. World Cup matches will air on FS1 and Telemundo Deportes, while select games will air on Fox.

The opening ceremony is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday, followed by the Qatar vs. Ecuador match at 11 a.m. ET.

On Saturday, Maluma and Lebanese singer Myriam Fares are expected to headline the FIFA Fan Festival and perform the official World Cup anthem “Tokoh Taka” for the first time. The song, featuring Nicki Minaj, will be released Friday. Lil Baby, Ozuna and Camilo are some of the other recording artists who have released songs for the 2022 World Cup.

Over the next month, several other music artists are expected to appear at the Live Stage by FIFA Sound, including Diplo, Kizz Daniel, Nora Fatehi, Trinidad Cardona and Calvin Harris.

Sunday’s Qatar vs. Ecuador match will broadcast on FS1 and Telemundo Deportes. Monday’s schedule will feature matchups between England and Iran airing on FS1, followed by Senegal vs. Netherlands and the United States vs. Wales, both airing on Fox (the U.S. vs. Wales match begins at 2 p.m. ET). Mexico’s first match will take place against Poland on Monday at 11 a.m. ET. Click here for the full schedule of matches.

How to Watch the 2022 World Cup on Peacock

Peacock will livestream all 64 World Cup matches in Spanish. The streaming platform will also provide hour-long pre- and post-match onsite coverage from Qatar. The first 12 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be available to Peacock subscribers on the free tier, while the remaining 52 games will be available to Peacock Premium subscribers beginning on Nov. 24.

Peacock Premium is $4.99/month after a free trial (cable customers may be eligible to receive a free subscription to Peacock).

If you already have access to local and cable channels, feel free to check your local listings for channel information to watch the World Cup on TV, computer or streaming device (you’ll need a cable or streaming provider log-in to watch online).

Cord-cutters can stream the World Cup on platforms such as Fubo TV, Direct TV Stream, Sling TV, Vidgo, and Hulu + Live TV, all of which are priced at less than $75 a month. And if you don’t want to pay anything up front, Fubo and Direct TV Stream offer free trials for up to a week.

Streaming the World Cup from outside of the U.S.? Use ExpressVPN.

Where to Buy World Cup Merch & Apparel Online

Stock up on shirts, socks, jerseys, and more World Cup gear at Adidas, Nike, Amazon, Fanatics, Dick’s Sporting Goods, World Soccer Shop and Soccer.com.