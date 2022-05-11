Countdown to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards: Here Are All the Ways to Watch & Stream the Show

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Let the countdown begin! The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are set to broadcast live from the Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday (May 15) at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

Sean Diddy Combs will host the show which will feature performances from Silk Sonic, Travis Scott, Ed Sheeran, Burna Boy, Miranda Lambert, Florence + The Machine, Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Morgan Wallen, Rauw Alejandro, Maxwell, Red Hot Chili Peppers and this year’s Billboard Icon Award honoree, Mary J. Blige.

The Weeknd leads the pack of nominees with 17 nominations, followed by Doja Cat with 14 nods. Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Olivia Rodrigo have 13 nods each. Additional nominees include Sheeran, Dua Lipa, The Kid LAROI, Taylor Swift, and BTS. Click here for a full list of this year’s nominees.

Keep reading for details on all the ways to watch or stream the 2022 Billboard Music Awards from your TV or another device.

How to Watch the ‘2022 Billboard Music Awards’ on NBC & Peacock

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. If you already have cable, you can enjoy the show on TV or online, and you may even have a free subscription to Peacock if you’re an Xfinity or Cox Internet customer.

Viewers who have access to local channels via cable — or a TV antenna – can watch the Billboard Awards through a local network affiliate (by the way, if you’ve been looking for a new TV this Insignia 24-Inch HD Smart Fire TV is on sale for just $99).

Moving on from cable? Stream the BBMAs live on Peacock. Plans start at $4.99 a month for Peacock Premium – which gets you access to thousands of hours of movies and TV shows, Peacock Originals like Joe vs. Carole and Bel-Air, The Real Housewives franchise and other Bravo hits – including new episodes the day after they air on Bravo, plus NBC programs live and on-demand, daily news, sports and pop culture content, kid’s shows and movies, Spanish-language series and live sporting events (including Premier League and WWE). Subscribers can stream programs from a smart TV, computer, smartphone or notebook device.

Peacock Premium $4.99/month Buy Now 1

Peacock Premium Plus is $9.99 a month to stream without commercials. You’ll get everything in the cheaper plan, but you also get to download content to stream offline and you get to watch exclusive movies like the upcoming remake of Firestarter arriving on Peacock on Friday (May 13).

For those who want a streaming service that offers live TV and cable channels, there are plenty of affordable options, including those that come with a free trial and/or special discounts at sign up like Direct TV Stream, Fubo TV, Sling TV (NBC is available in select markets). Viewers who happen to be located outside of the U.S. should look into Express VPN.

Hulu + Live TV is another budget-friendly option for live television and streaming exclusives. Plans starts at $69.99 a month and no free trial, but you will get more bang for your buck overall as the streaming package includes 75+ live channels and the entire Hulu library along with Disney+ and ESPN+.

Want to watch the Billboard Music Awards in person? Tickets to show start at $90 and are available at Axs.com, Ticketmaster and Vivid Seats. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. PT.