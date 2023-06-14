‘1883’ Is Headed to the Paramount Network: How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Without Cable

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1883 is sadly not getting a second season, but we’ve got some exciting news for those who don’t have Paramount+. The Western drama and prequel to the popular series Yellowstone is coming to Paramount Network on Sunday (June 18).

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Faith Hill Tim McGraw See latest videos, charts and news

The limited series originally premiered last year, with the final episode airing in February 2022. Paramount+ subscribers already got the chance to dive into the history of the conniving Dutton family, but for those of you who want to get acquainted with the show, now’s your chance to meet the Dutton family’s ancestors. The Paramount Network will premiere 1883 this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET with consecutive episodes airing every Sunday.

If you can’t get enough of the Dutton family (especially with season 5 of Yellowstone being its last), travel back in time to the year 1883 — hence the title of the prequel. The story takes place during the post-Civil War period and follows the Dutton family as they flee poverty in Texas and journey through the Great Plains in search of a better life in Montana.

Real-life couple and country stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill star as James and Margaret Dutton with other costars including Sam Elliott as tough cowboy Shea Brennan. The cast also includes Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Dawn Olivieri and Billy Bob Thornton.

How to Stream 1883 Online

All 10 episodes will be airing weekly on Paramount Network starting June 18 at 8 p.m. ET and every Sunday afterward. Since it’s premiering on cable television, you probably won’t be able to watch it using an HD antenna, but you can also tune in through cable, satellite and streaming services that offer Paramount+.

How can you stream 1883 without cable? There are lots of affordable options that will allow you to watch live TV such as Philo, which is $25/month after a free trial for a week.

Philo $25/month after 7 days Buy Now 1

The streamer features over 70 cable channels including Paramount Network, Lifetime, MTV, BET, TLC, VH1, CMT, WEtv, A&E, ID, Trvl Channel, OWN, AMC and Comedy Central. The subscription also includes unlimited DVR that can be stored for up to a year.

Need more streaming options? You can also watch Paramount Network and a bunch of other cable channels on DirecTV Stream, Vidgo and SlingTV, all of which offer live TV plans and a library of popular TV shows and movies. Amazon Prime members can take advantage of Prime Video‘s channel add-ons which include Paramount+, Starz, Showtime and more.

Check out the trailer for 1883 below.