Yes, Yung Miami Is Bisexual and Wants to ‘Smash All Day and Tomorrow’ With Megan Thee Stallion

The rapper spoke about her sexuality during an interview on The Jason Lee Show.

Yung Miami may be in a situationship with Diddy, but that doesn’t mean she can’t acknowledge what a beautiful woman Megan Thee Stallion is.

During a recent appearance on Revolt’s The Jason Lee Show, Miami (aka Caresha) and Lee played a rapid-fire game of “smash or pass” with a series of celebrity photos. When Megan Thee Stallion came up, the “Rap Freaks” rapper wasted no time answering. “I’ma smash all day and tomorrow,” Caresha said. “Megan just gives me like … she really could take me up and throw down.”

Lee immediately followed up by asking if Miami had ever been with a woman before and whether or not she identified as bisexual, and the rapper nodded in confirmation. “Sexually I have been with a woman before,” she said. “I love it … I really do like girls, [but] I won’t be in a relationship with a girl.”

The City Girls star has been open about her adoration for Megan Thee Stallion before — and the feeling might be mutual. In a 2021 tweet, the “Savage” rapper wrote that she “was too shy to tell her in person but @YungMiami305 I want to date.” Miami quickly quoted Megan’s tweet, adding, “I been wanted you too, so what’s up?”

This isn’t the first time Yung Miami has made headlines when talking about sexuality, either — back in 2013, the rapper wrote in a since-deleted tweet that if she ever found out a son of hers was gay, that she would “beat that boy so baddd [sic].” In an interview on The Breakfast Club in 2018, the rapper defended her comments, saying, “I have absolutely nothing against gay people, but I wouldn’t want my son to be gay.”

Check out Yung Miami’s interview with Jason Lee above.

