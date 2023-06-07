×
Here’s How Willie Nelson Reacted to Maren Morris Dressing in Drag As Him

Morris appeared on Billboard's Pride cover dressed as the "Always on My Mind" singer.

Willie Nelson
Willie Nelson Katherine Bomboy/NBC via Getty Images

After seeing Maren Morris offer her own interpretation of his iconic style, Willie Nelson has some thoughts.

Clockwise from left: Symone, Eureka O’Hara, Sasha Colby, Landon Cider, and Maren Morris photographed by Munachi Osegbu on May 9, 2023 in Los Angeles. Set Design by Eamonn McGlynn.

As Drag Bans Proliferate, Maren Morris Goes Deep With Drag’s Biggest Stars on Why The Show Must…

On Wednesday (June 7), Morris graced the cover of Billboard alongside drag stars Eureka O’Hara, Landon Cider, Sasha Colby and Symone. Surrounded by all kinds of different drag, Morris decided to dress in full Willie Nelson drag, complete with the “Always on My Mind” singer’s signature braids and old-school country look.

Billboard asked Nelson what he thought of Maren’s take on his classic look, and the country icon seemed to offer his personal stamp of approval. “Was wondering where that outfit went,” he wrote in a cheeky comment on Instagram. Morris had her own thoughts on the look, posting a photo of herself to her stories saying she looked like “Willie meets Wednesday,” referring to the lovably misanthropic member of The Addams Family.

In their roundtable conversation, Morris and the drag performers talked at length about the ongoing legislative attacks against the LGBTQ community, and what people can do to fight back. Morris, for one, offered some advice to her fellow country artists on speaking up for what you believe in.

“You’re going to lose fans along the way — that is just part and parcel of being public-facing. But there is a lane that you’re widening,” she said. “I know everyone likes money, but is it worth your biography saying that you never picked a side because both sides pay money to buy a T-shirt?”

Check out Maren Morris’ look and read Willie Nelson’s comment below:

Maren Morris in drag as Willie Nelson photographed on May 9, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Maren Morris in drag as Willie Nelson photographed on May 9, 2023 in Los Angeles. Hair by Laura Polko at PRTNRS. Makeup by Diane Buzzetta at Blended Strategy. Drag Makeup Consulting by Landon Cider. Manicure by Queenie Nguyen at Nailing Hollywood. Styling by Dani Michelle at The Only Agency. Vintage shirt and bolo tie, Our Legacy jeans, Nick Fouquet hat. Munachi Osegbu

