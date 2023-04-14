Here’s Who Won Season 15 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

After an extremely competitive few weeks that saw 16 queens contend for the crown, season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race finally came to an end on Friday night (April 14) when one queen walked away with the crown.

Filmed live on April 1 at The Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, the finale gave all of the eliminated queens a chance to return to the stage and show off their fabulous fashion, before the top four — Anetra, Luxx Noir London, Mistress Isabelle Brooks and Sasha Colby — began their official fight for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar.

Taking to the stage in a series of solo performances, the top four rewrote their narratives for an eager audience: Anetra blossomed into a “Lotus” with her EDM-tinged single; Luxx declared that “It’s Giving Fashion” with her couture single; Mistress psychoanalyzed the “Delusion” of the season with a mesmerizing song; and Sasha Colby ascended to become a “Goddess” with her dance-pop anthem.

With only two queens able to move forward to the final showdown, RuPaul selected Anetra and Sasha Colby as the season’s top two thanks to their stellar performances. Advancing to the famous Lip Sync for the Crown, Anetra and Sasha put it all on the line to the tune of Amii Stewart’s 1979 classic “Knock on Wood.”

Anetra showed off her superior dance skills with a (literally) bleeding heart on her chest that she then removed during the performance. Meanwhile, Sasha Colby gave fans not one but two stunning outfit reveals, all while tearing up the stage and performing her signature hair flips along the way. With the lip-sync over, and the audience at home waiting, RuPaul announced that the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 was…

…Sasha Colby! Your favorite drag queen’s favorite drag queen clutched her face as she accepted the crown and scepter from RuPaul. As the crowd roared with applause, Colby dedicated her award to her community with an empowering statement. “This goes to every trans person — past, present and future,” she proclaimed. “Because we are not going anywhere.”

See the full moment when Sasha Colby clinched the crown below: