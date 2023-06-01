VINCINT’s Love Letter to the LGBTQ Community

This Pride Month, Billboard asked artists to write a series of love letters to their LGBTQ fans, highlighting what the community means to them, as people and as artists. Below, VINCINT relays the advice he was given by his “fairy godfather” from a young age: “Stand there, let them take you in and take the air with you when you leave!”

“If you’re gonna walk with me you’re gonna have to pump baby,” he said as he flipped his perfectly flat ironed hair over his shoulder.

I was eight, and “Uncle Brian” was my fairy godfather and I emulated him! He was a friend of my mother’s who sometimes babysat me when my mom was working at Spoilers, a local dive bar in North Philly. He was my first introduction into the community I find every piece of my life immersed in today.

Finding out who you are is already such a daunting task, but Uncle Brian made it look glamorous and easy. I knew it wasn’t, even as a kid; I would notice the nasty looks and stares he’d get from people around the way and how he managed to never let them see him sweat. It was a crash course on how to not only survive but to thrive in this world and I was grateful for each lesson.

Being who we are in this world is already scary enough, and sometimes even in our own community it can feel like we aren’t wanted. But the greatest lesson I learned from Uncle Brian was to lean in, “Stand there, let them take you in and take the air with you when you leave!” We are a diverse community made up of a select few in this world who have been blessed with the great fortune of knowing ourselves and being brave enough to tell others in hope that I may inspire them to go looking for something more in them.

I am so proud of grateful for my LGBTQ family and for every Uncle Brian that dares to yell their truth into the universe and pump down every street they touch. Remember — they may not understand you, they may not like you, they might even tell you from time to time. Your only responsibility is to stand strong in who you are, let them take you in — in all your glory — and take the air with you when you leave!

I love you with everything I have!

xx Vincint