Vice President Kamala Harris Quotes Kylie Minogue While Hosting Pride Event: Watch

Vice President Kamala Harris may have only just been introduced to Kylie Minogue‘s queer anthem “Padam Padam,” but according to a recent video, the song has clearly stuck with her.

In a video posted to her Instagram on Tuesday (July 4), drag star and environmental activist Pattie Gonia showed herself attending the vice president’s Pride Celebration on June 28 and meeting Harris in person. “Padam Madam, are you ready?” asks Harris in the video. After sharing the catchphrase “no planet, no Pride,” the queen struts out of the room, saying, “Padam padam, you know it,” only for the veep to respond, “Indeed, I do! Padam padam!”

The queen was one of the attendees for the vice president’s Pride celebration, attended by fellow out LGBTQ stars such as Sasha Colby, Alex Newell, Ariana DeBose, Dove Cameron, Frankie Grande and G Flip. Hosted in partnership with GLAAD, the event sought to fight back against the wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation sweeping through the country in honor of Pride Month.

Speaking directly to the crowd in an address at the event, Vice President Harris called out “extremist” lawmakers trying to legislate away LGBTQ protections, and celebrated the community for their resilience. “Pride Month is about celebrating those whose shoulders we stand on for their work to advance civil rights, and an opportunity to recommit ourselves to the fight for equal rights,” she said. “The LGBTQ+ movement is an expression of our love of our country and is rooted in an unwavering belief in the promise of freedom, equality, and justice … Pride is, and has always been, patriotic. And, as we confront the attacks on LGBTQ+ rights across the country, let us remember that we are in this together.”

