Troye Sivan ‘Pulling the Brakes’ on Reaching Out to Stray Kids’ Hyunjin After TikTok Video Elicited Scary Responses

The "Rush" singer says some people were kind, but others made violent threats.

Troye Sivan
Troye Sivan attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Amy Sussman/GI

Troye Sivan was having some fun last month when he made a playful plea to his followers to help him track down his celebrity crush. While teasing his thumping new single, “Rush,” Sivan posted a thirst trap fan edit of Stray Kids singer Hyunjin in which the 23-year-old pop star was depicted dancing in slow motion.

“Anyone know how to reach this man,” Sivan captioned the clip.

But now, in a new interview with Apple Music’s Travis Mills, Sivan said some of the comments he received on his light-hearted attempt at digital flirting with the K-pop singer he first met — and took a selfie with — at Dua Lipa’s “La Vacanza” Versace fashion show in Cannes in May have made him reconsider his public plea.

“I’m even nervous to talk about it now,” he told Mills with a skittish laugh. “I thought he was super, super, super sweet and, obviously, so beautiful. And then I deep-dived and was like, ‘this guy is insanely talented.'” Sivan said he put up what he thought was a “cute” TikTok reach-out message, but some of the responses made him re-think his plan.

“I got a lot of nice messages, like a lot of people being like, ‘this is cute,'” he said. “But I also got a lot of death threats and stuff like that. So, I am pulling the brakes on that.” That said, Sivan added that if a chance came to possibly collab with Hyunjin in the future, he would do that in “a heartbeat.”

Sivan’s original TikTok was followed by a second one in which he said it was the last time he would “publicly crush” on a K-pop star, joking that the Hyunjin reach out almost got him “murdered.” Sivan’s follow-up to his 2018 album Bloom, Something to Give Each Other, is due out on Oct. 13.

Check out the interview below (Hyunjin talk begins at 16 minute mark):

