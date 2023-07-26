Troye Sivan ‘Pulling the Brakes’ on Reaching Out to Stray Kids’ Hyunjin After TikTok Video Elicited Scary Responses

Troye Sivan was having some fun last month when he made a playful plea to his followers to help him track down his celebrity crush. While teasing his thumping new single, “Rush,” Sivan posted a thirst trap fan edit of Stray Kids singer Hyunjin in which the 23-year-old pop star was depicted dancing in slow motion.

“Anyone know how to reach this man,” Sivan captioned the clip.

But now, in a new interview with Apple Music’s Travis Mills, Sivan said some of the comments he received on his light-hearted attempt at digital flirting with the K-pop singer he first met — and took a selfie with — at Dua Lipa’s “La Vacanza” Versace fashion show in Cannes in May have made him reconsider his public plea.

“I’m even nervous to talk about it now,” he told Mills with a skittish laugh. “I thought he was super, super, super sweet and, obviously, so beautiful. And then I deep-dived and was like, ‘this guy is insanely talented.'” Sivan said he put up what he thought was a “cute” TikTok reach-out message, but some of the responses made him re-think his plan.

“I got a lot of nice messages, like a lot of people being like, ‘this is cute,'” he said. “But I also got a lot of death threats and stuff like that. So, I am pulling the brakes on that.” That said, Sivan added that if a chance came to possibly collab with Hyunjin in the future, he would do that in “a heartbeat.”

Sivan’s original TikTok was followed by a second one in which he said it was the last time he would “publicly crush” on a K-pop star, joking that the Hyunjin reach out almost got him “murdered.” Sivan’s follow-up to his 2018 album Bloom, Something to Give Each Other, is due out on Oct. 13.

Check out the interview below (Hyunjin talk begins at 16 minute mark):