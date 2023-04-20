Troye Sivan Would Like to Know Why Kelly Clarkson Is (Not Really) Mad at Him: ‘I’m Ready to Fight’

We bet you didn’t have “Kelly Clarkson writes a Troye Sivan diss track” on your 2023 bingo cards — yet the “Angel Baby” singer would like a word with Miss Independent herself over a recent lyric.

In a TikTok posted late Wednesday night (April 19), a shirtless Sivan looked bewildered as he asked his audience, “What did I do to upset Kelly Clarkson?” The clip then cut to Clarkson’s recent debut performance of her new single “Mine” on her daytime talk show.

The captions of the video appear to show Clarkson wailing the words “Troye Sivan/ Who the hell do you think you are” at the song’s final bridge. Adding one final jab, Sivan wrote a demand to the American Idol alum in the caption of his clip, saying “@kellyclarkson drop your location im [sic] ready to fight.”

Of course, Clarkson wasn’t actually taking a swing at the “My My My” singer on her latest single — the real lyrics to “Mine” see Clarkson examining the fallout of her relationship with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. The bridge lyrics that led to the mondegreen that got Sivan so concerned are actually, “Sabotage, your choice of art/ Who the hell do you think you are?”

Clarkson released “Mine” alongside her other recent single “Me” on Friday (April 14), saying in a statement that she wanted the two songs to speak to the emotional weight of her forthcoming album, Chemistry. “We decided to release ‘mine’ and ‘me’ at the same time because I didn’t want to release just one song to represent an entire album, or relationship,” she said. “There are many stages of grief and loss on this album. Each song is a different stage and emotional state.”

Check out Sivan’s hilarious reaction to the misheard lyric below.