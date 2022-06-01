Trixie Mattel & Shakey Graves Get Nostalgic About ‘This Town’ In ‘Kimmel’ Performance: Watch

Between running a makeup company, owning a motel and gay bar, writing best-selling books, releasing original albums, and embarking on world tours, Trixie Mattel is a very busy drag queen. But on Tuesday (May 31), the Drag Race star took a break from her jam-packed schedule to give fans something to cheer about.

On the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Mattel and fellow singer-songwriter Shakey Graves appeared to perform their song “This Town,” off of Mattel’s upcoming double LP, The Blonde & Pink Albums. Mattel, wearing a pink, bedazzled mermaid-cut dress and plucking away at a pink guitar, offered up the bittersweet stylings of the song, singing plaintively about her Wisconsin hometown, before Graves jumped in to assist.

“You either work the land or the fiberglass plant in town,” Mattel sang over a shuffling country beat. “You maybe got out or you never did settle down.”

The new performance comes amidst a flurry of activity for the drag star. Along with promoting and releasing her new album this summer, Mattel is set to star in a new home makeover show on Discovery+ titled Trixie Motel, following the drag star as she buys and renovates her own kitschy motel in Palm Springs, with the help of a few celebrity guests along the way. The series will premiere on the streaming platform this Friday, June 3.

This also isn’t the first time in the last few weeks that Kimmel has seen drag superstars join him on his show. Last week, RuPaul herself appeared on the show to promote RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7, and to chat with the host about everything from actual drag racing to a Bea Arthur pool party.

Check out Trixie Mattel’s full performance of “This Town” with Shakey Graves below: