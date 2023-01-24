×
Trixie Mattel Feuds with George Santos Over Late Night TV Impressions: ‘Maybe the Source Material Was Weak’

Interestingly, the vocally anti-LGBTQ Republican congressman certainly seems to know his Drag Race herstory.

Trixie Mattel
Trixie Mattel Jon Sams

The library is officially open! Congressman George Santos found himself in a war of words with none other than Trixie Mattel on Monday (Jan. 23).

The Twitter feud began when the embattled junior Congressman (and alleged Brazilian drag queen) took to social media to complain about being skewered on late-night TV by everyone from Jon Lovitz on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to Bowen Yang on Saturday Night Live.

“I have now been enshrined in late night TV history with all these impersonations, but they are all TERRIBLE so far,” he tweeted. “Jon Lovitz is supposed to be one of the greatest comedians of all time and that was embarrassing— for him not me! These comedians need to step their game up.”

The RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 3 winner couldn’t resist hopping into the fray by replying, “Maybe the source material was weak.” Santos didn’t take kindly to the read, and decided to respond with some shade about Mattel’s Snatch Game impression of Mama Ru, writing, “Clearly you know all about weak acting skills” next to a gif of the moment.

“I am not an actor! I was young and I had fun at a festival!” Mattel responded, but Santos insisted on getting the last word by adding, “It’s all good! I won my race against the fan favorite too,” in reference to his 2022 campaign against Democrat Robert Zimmerman.

Santos’ knowledge of Drag Race culture seems worth raising at least one well-manicured eyebrow over, considering he’s been up in arms as of late denying allegations he used to perform under the drag name Kitara in Brazil. (As an openly gay Republican, he’s also been a vocal proponent of Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which was signed into law by Ron DeSantis last year and inspired a rash of similar anti-LGBTQ+ legislation across the country.)

Check out Mattel’s Twitter feud with Santos below.

