‘Trixie and Katya Live’ Headed to Veeps, Benefitting Drag Isn’t Dangerous Fund (Exclusive)

Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova, two of the biggest, funniest and weirdest drag stars in the world, recently wrapped their Trixie and Katya Live tour — but fans, enemies and everyone in between will have another chance to catch the show this Pride Month.

Trixie and Katya Live: The Last Show will be available as a global livestream June 1-15 on Veeps. Trixie and Katya, along with their team at Obsessed – the touring company behind their recent jaunt and the livestream – are pledging a minimum of $50,000, as well as a dollar from every livestream ticket, to the Drag Isn’t Dangerous fund. Producer Entertainment Group and several other prominent entertainment companies in the LGBTQ space began the Drag Isn’t Dangerous campaign to combat the recent rash of legislation targeting LGBTQ individuals across America.

“Even the most homophobic zip codes in the world will be able to enjoy this wholesome romp,” Mattel said of the livestream, which is an edited compilation taken from 14 shows filmed during the duo’s recent tour. “I am so happy to team up with this charity endeavor because the only danger in drag is feeling TOO good about yourself and loving toward others.”

Tickets will be available here and supporters can donate directly to the Drag Isn’t Dangerous fund here.

While the Drag Isn’t Dangerous campaign is ongoing, the Drag Isn’t Dangerous telethon took place Sunday (May 7) night. A coterie of actors, musicians and drag stars joined forces to combat the far-right, baseless narrative that drag is somehow dangerous to children. Charlize Theron, Jesse Eisenberg, Billy Eichner, Ali Wong, Amy Schumer, Orville Peck, Kelly Osbourne, Leslie Jones, Margaret Cho, Sarah Silverman and more joined drag stars including Mattel, Bob the Drag Queen, Jinkx Monsoon, Peppermint, Eureka O’Hara and Divina de Campo over the course of the four-plus-hour event, which raised more than $500,000.