The Scarlet Opera’s Love Letter to the LGBTQ Community

This Pride Month, Billboard asked artists to write a series of love letters to their LGBTQ fans, highlighting what the community means to them, as people and as artists. Below, The Scarlet Opera’s Luka Bazulka thanks his queer elder “who carved out spaces and homes for us to thrive.”

I remember being eight or nine years old, my father had gotten laid off from his job and decided to dedicate at least a year toward whatever opportunities would come my way as a singer. We booked a gig in an opening slot to a Broadway Cabaret night in New York City, just a one hour greyhound bus ride away from our little town in rural Pennsylvania. When they walked me to the green room, I saw wigs, giant heels and sequin dresses — and to my surprise, grown men putting on make up and shuffling about, cackling while quickly throwing on the gowns before running to stage. I was their opener. A young, squeaky-voiced kid from a small town who also loved the things they loved. It would be several years before I’d connect any dots.

Identity is such a fickle thing; I was fortunate to have a father who loved poetry and a mother who asked questions. I certainly had a rough go of it for a while — every queer person does in their own way, as the world was not built for us. However, there are many who have carved out spaces and homes for us to thrive. I stand on their shoulders when I stand on stage. The most valuable thing I ever did for myself was research our history; it gave me roots and grounded me in truth and science and love.

I’ve been fortunate to have been lifted up by four bandmates who continuously push their own boundaries of understanding and encourage me to prance unapologetically around the world with them. It’s easy to feel like a fool — often LGBTQ+ folk have been the punchline to so many jokes. I think I’d like to maybe be the biggest fool in the room, then, in hopes that everyone else can relax a bit more into their true selves. I’m sending you all love this month and every month. Be kind to yourselves, and dance. Please dance.

Love,

Luka