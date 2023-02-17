The Boulet Brothers Unleash Their Monstrous Setlist For This Spring’s ‘Dragula: Titans’ Tour

When it comes to terrifying performances, Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet know exactly what an audience wants to see — and now, they’re ready to deliver the fright of your life.

On Friday (Feb. 17), The Boulet Brothers announced the official lineup for their forthcoming tour to celebrate the recent finale of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans. Featuring queens from the long-awaited all-stars season of the show, the new tour is set to headline winner Victoria Elizabeth Black and finalists Koco Caine and HoSo Terra Toma.

Along the way, a smattering of other “drag monsters” from the show are set to appear, including stars like Abhora, Astrud Aurelia, Erika Klash, Evah Destruction, Kendra Onixx & Melissa Befierce.

“We’re so excited to bring the Dragula experience on tour to audiences across the world — it really is a drag show unlike anything audiences have seen before,” Dracmorda said in a statement. Swanthula agreed, adding that, “We cut our teeth producing live events and nightlife spectacles before going into TV and film production, so the live space really is our bailiwick and a place where we (and the stars from Dragula) can really shine.”

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans officially premiered on AMC’s Shudder network this past October, marking the franchise’s highest viewership since season 4. In promoting their new tour, the brothers explained the live show serves as an “extension of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans show,” and that fans could expect “shocking performance, horror, [and] seeing drag like you’ve never seen it presented before.”

Check out the full list of tour dates and get your tickets here.

Boulet Brothers 2023 Tour

April 8 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza LIVE

Victoria Elizabeth Black

Koco Caine

HoSo Terra Toma

Melissa Befierce



April 11 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage Theater

Victoria Elizabeth Black

Koco Caine

HoSo Terra Toma

Melissa Befierce

April 13 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theater

Victoria Elizabeth Black

Koco Caine

HoSo Terra Toma

Melissa Befierce



April 16 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur

Victoria Elizabeth Black

Koco Caine

HoSo Terra Toma

Melissa Befierce



April 17 – New York, NY – Town Hall

Victoria Elizabeth Black

Koco Caine

HoSo Terra Toma

Erika Klash



April 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

Victoria Elizabeth Black

Koco Caine

HoSo Terra Toma

Erika Klash



April 20 – Toronto, ON – Winter Garden Theater

Victoria Elizabeth Black

Koco Caine

HoSo Terra Toma

Erika Klash



April 21 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theater

Victoria Elizabeth Black

Koco Caine

HoSo Terra Toma

Erika Klash



April 23 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theater

Victoria Elizabeth Black

Koco Caine

HoSo Terra Toma

Astrud Aurelia



April 24 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Victoria Elizabeth Black

Koco Caine

HoSo Terra Toma

Astrud Aurelia



April 26 – Austin, TX – The Paramount Theater

Victoria Elizabeth Black

Koko Caine

HoSo Terra Toma

Astrud Aurelia



April 28 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Victoria Elizabeth Black

Koco Caine

Evah Destruction

Astrud Aurelia

Kendra Onixx



May 1 – Phoenix, AZ – Orpheum Theater

Victoria Elizabeth Black

Koco Caine

Evah Destruction

Astrud Aurelia

Kendra Onixx



May 3 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theater At Ace Hotel

Victoria Elizabeth Black

Koco Caine

Evah Destruction

Kendra Onixx



May 6 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

Victoria Elizabeth Black

Koco Caine

Evah Destruction

Abhora



May 9 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theater

Victoria Elizabeth Black

Koko Caine

Evah Destruction

Abhora



May 10 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

Victoria Elizabeth Black

Koco Caine

Evah Destruction

Abhora



May 12 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theater