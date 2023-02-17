×
×
The Boulet Brothers Unleash Their Monstrous Setlist For This Spring’s ‘Dragula: Titans’ Tour

Fan favorite queens Victoria Elizabeth Black, Koco Caine, HoSo Terra Toma and more are set to appear during the show's run.

The Boulet Brothers
The Boulet Brothers

When it comes to terrifying performances, Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet know exactly what an audience wants to see — and now, they’re ready to deliver the fright of your life.

On Friday (Feb. 17), The Boulet Brothers announced the official lineup for their forthcoming tour to celebrate the recent finale of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans. Featuring queens from the long-awaited all-stars season of the show, the new tour is set to headline winner Victoria Elizabeth Black and finalists Koco Caine and HoSo Terra Toma.

Along the way, a smattering of other “drag monsters” from the show are set to appear, including stars like Abhora, Astrud Aurelia, Erika Klash, Evah Destruction, Kendra Onixx & Melissa Befierce.

“We’re so excited to bring the Dragula experience on tour to audiences across the world — it really is a drag show unlike anything audiences have seen before,” Dracmorda said in a statement. Swanthula agreed, adding that, “We cut our teeth producing live events and nightlife spectacles before going into TV and film production, so the live space really is our bailiwick and a place where we (and the stars from Dragula) can really shine.”

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans officially premiered on AMC’s Shudder network this past October, marking the franchise’s highest viewership since season 4. In promoting their new tour, the brothers explained the live show serves as an “extension of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans show,” and that fans could expect “shocking performance, horror, [and] seeing drag like you’ve never seen it presented before.”

Check out the full list of tour dates and get your tickets here.

Boulet Brothers 2023 Tour

April 8 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza LIVE

  • Victoria Elizabeth Black
  • Koco Caine
  • HoSo Terra Toma
  • Melissa Befierce

April 11 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage Theater

  • Victoria Elizabeth Black
  • Koco Caine
  • HoSo Terra Toma
  • Melissa Befierce

April 13 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theater

  • Victoria Elizabeth Black
  • Koco Caine
  • HoSo Terra Toma
  • Melissa Befierce

April 16 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur

  • Victoria Elizabeth Black
  • Koco Caine
  • HoSo Terra Toma
  • Melissa Befierce

April 17 – New York, NY – Town Hall

  • Victoria Elizabeth Black
  • Koco Caine
  • HoSo Terra Toma
  • Erika Klash

April 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

  • Victoria Elizabeth Black
  • Koco Caine
  • HoSo Terra Toma
  • Erika Klash

April 20 – Toronto, ON – Winter Garden Theater

  • Victoria Elizabeth Black
  • Koco Caine
  • HoSo Terra Toma
  • Erika Klash

April 21 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theater 

  • Victoria Elizabeth Black
  • Koco Caine
  • HoSo Terra Toma
  • Erika Klash

April 23 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theater

  • Victoria Elizabeth Black
  • Koco Caine
  • HoSo Terra Toma
  • Astrud Aurelia

April 24 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

  • Victoria Elizabeth Black
  • Koco Caine
  • HoSo Terra Toma
  • Astrud Aurelia

April 26 – Austin, TX – The Paramount Theater

  • Victoria Elizabeth Black
  • Koko Caine
  • HoSo Terra Toma
  • Astrud Aurelia

April 28 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

  • Victoria Elizabeth Black
  • Koco Caine
  • Evah Destruction
  • Astrud Aurelia
  • Kendra Onixx

May 1 – Phoenix, AZ – Orpheum Theater

  • Victoria Elizabeth Black
  • Koco Caine
  • Evah Destruction
  • Astrud Aurelia
  • Kendra Onixx

May 3 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theater At Ace Hotel

  • Victoria Elizabeth Black
  • Koco Caine
  • Evah Destruction
  • Kendra Onixx

May 6 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

  • Victoria Elizabeth Black
  • Koco Caine
  • Evah Destruction
  • Abhora

May 9 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theater

  • Victoria Elizabeth Black
  • Koko Caine
  • Evah Destruction
  • Abhora

May 10 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

  • Victoria Elizabeth Black
  • Koco Caine
  • Evah Destruction
  • Abhora

May 12 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theater

  • Victoria Elizabeth Black
  • Koco Caine
  • HoSo Terra Toma
  • Abhora

ad