Ted Nugent Calls Anheuser-Busch’s Dylan Mulvaney Partnership ‘the Epitome of Cultural Deprivation’

As conservative uproar over Bud Light teaming up with a trans person continues, Ted Nugent threw his hat in the ring to criticize the beer brand.

The “Stranglehold” singer appeared on a recent episode of Newsmax’s “Eric Bolling the Balance” to share his response to Anheuser-Busch working with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. “The beauty of my life is that I’ve never spent one red cent on alcohol,” the guitarist said. “But I made sure that my entire crew and my family will never allow any Anheuser-Busch products anywhere near my world.”

After referencing a Pride-related campaign coming from Jack Daniel’s as well, Nugent called out these campaigns for being “disrespectful” to the brands’ “core consumer demographic,” appearing to refer to conservatives. “How can they possibly have a meeting around the table and come to the conclusion that they’re going to piss in the face of the people who pay their salaries?” he said. “This is the epitome of cultural deprivation in an ongoing tsunami of cultural deprivation.”

Nugent is just one in a series of artists to share their displeasure with Anheuser-Busch’s recent work with Mulvaney. Country singer Travis Tritt declared that he would no longer include any of the company’s products on his tour rider, while John Rich of duo Big & Rich “congratulated” anyone who was joining him in boycotting Bud Light.

Perhaps the most fiery response came from Kid Rock, who declared “f–k Anheuser-Busch” in a video last week after shooting three cases of Bud Light with an assault rifle. Nugent applauded the “Devil Without a Cause” singer in his interview, saying, “I think I might’ve trained Kid Rock appropriately, because nothing says ‘I love you’ like a fully automatic MP5 and nine-millimeter blasting about 600 rounds per minute.”

The partnership in question came when Mulvaney posted a video to her social media accounts promoting a March Madness-themed campaign for Bud Light, wherein she received a commemorative can of the drink with her face emblazoned on the side. Anheuser-Busch stood by its campaign in a statement to Billboard last week, saying it was one of “hundreds” meant to help the brand “authentically connect with audiences across various demographics.” The spokesperson also added that Bud Light cans with Mulvaney’s face were not for sale, since the piece was “a gift to celebrate a personal milestone.”

Jack Daniel’s also offered a statement to Billboard last week, standing by their values of “individuality and living life boldly on your own terms,” and adding that their products are made “with everyone in mind, including the LGBTQ+ community.”