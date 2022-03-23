Sony Music Group Partners With GLAAD to Amplify LGBTQ Voices in Music

Sony Music Group announced on Wednesday (March 23) that it has partnered with GLAAD on an initiative spotlighting LGBTQ artists and songwriters and advance LGBTQ representation in the music industry.

“Over the past several years, many LGBTQ artists have made major strides within the music industry, but there is still significant room to improve LGBTQ inclusion, representation, and awareness at all levels,” said GLAAD President/CEO Sarah Kate Ellis in a statement. “Sony Music Group continues to be an incredible leader for diversity, equity, and inclusion in music, and we’re grateful to partner with them to both amplify diverse LGBTQ voices and establish greater pathways to grow LGBTQ inclusion within the industry at large.”

According to the statement, the partnership to advance Sony Music Group’s internal/external diversity, equity and inclusion efforts will include consultation and education from the GLAAD Media Institute for SMG, including subject matter experts from the Media Institute providing LGBTQ-focused education sessions to SMG employees to “help build greater awareness and competency around LGBTQ people and issues.”

The Media Institute will also work with SMG throughout 2022 to consult on campaigns highlighting contemporary LGBTQ issues and/or people. “We believe in building an industry that is as diverse as the stories our artists and songwriters tell through their music every day,” said Tiffany R. Warren, Executive Vice President, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer at Sony Music Group in a statement. “This partnership will help provide us with the tools to strengthen our commitment to breaking barriers, shaping culture, championing acceptance, and amplifying the voices of the LGBTQ community inside and outside of our walls.”

Sony Music Group has also signed on as the official sponsor of the 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards, which will take place in L.A. on April 2 and New York on May 6. Among the Sony Music Group artists/songwriters up for GLAAD Awards this year are: Brockhampton, Kaytranada, Lil Nas X and Arlo Parks.

GLAAD and Sony Music Group will also launch the first-of-its-kind “ICONS” interview series, which will bring together LGBTQ musicians, songwriters and producers across generations for a three-part series of discussions about the history of LGBTQ inclusion in music.