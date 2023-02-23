Shania Twain Reacts to Anti-Drag Legislation: ‘We Need Drag Queens to Share Their Talent With Us’

When it comes to attacks on drag artists around the country, they don’t impress Shania Twain much.

In a new interview with GLAAD’s Anthony Allen Ramos, Twain spoke about her ongoing support for the LGBTQ community, including drag queens who “inspire” her to this day. When asked about the wave of legislation attempting to ban public drag performances around the U.S., Twain was clear with how she felt.

“Oh my god, drag shows are so fun,” she said. “I so admire the talent there, it takes a lot of courage — fashion in itself takes courage … I’m very inspired by it, and I think we need this inspiration; we need drag queens to share their talent with us.”

Tennessee’s controversial anti-drag bill — which would prevent performances from “male and female impersonators” on public property — passed through the state’s House on Thursday (Feb. 23). It will return to the state Senate for a procedural vote before being signed into law by Gov. Bill Lee.

Elsewhere in the interview, Twain talked about her Republic label-mate Kim Petras, and what it has been like to see her thrive as of late. “Kim reminds me of a living angel,” she said. “This is a person that carries no ego and is very, very elegant in person. I mean, just beauty and kindness and sweetness and always a big hug for me and I admire all the talent.”

The “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” singer also made clear her unwavering support for the LGBTQ community, saying that despite ongoing legislative attacks against queer rights, she had hope for the future.

“When I was younger, I would say I even resented society for just making anyone feel like an outsider. I’m an all inclusive person … and we need more love in the world,” she said. “When I got into the industry, at the time there was no being a member of the LGBTQ community … [now] so many of the creatives in my teams are part of the LGBTQ community, so yeah, I feel great. It’s a sign that our society is just slowly getting there, or at least getting somewhere.”

Check out Shania Twain’s full interview with GLAAD above.