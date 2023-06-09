Sam Smith & Madonna Bring the Heat on Steamy New Single ‘Vulgar’: Stream It Now

When introducing Sam Smith and Kim Petras at the 2023 Grammys, pop icon Madonna offered a thought to the audience watching at home: “If they call you shocking, scandalous, troublesome, problematic, provocative or dangerous, you are definitely on to something.”

The “something” that Madonna is now “on to” is a new song with Sam Smith. “Vulgar,” out now (Friday, June 9) via Capitol Records, is a pulsating dance anthem aimed at taking back the titular adjective for your own pleasure. Each of the pair offers their own breathless, spoken-word interpretations of fierce indulgence of the song’s verses, with Smith proudly proclaiming that “you know you’re beautiful when they call you ‘vulgar.'”

On the track’s chaotic chorus, the bass and beat picks up as a swirl of strings play an entrancing melody to lure listeners even further in. As if to accentuate the point, as the song comes to a close, Madonna accosts the listener: “Do you know how to spell my name? B-I-T-C-H,” she snarls. “Go f–k yourself, you heard me, b—h, say our f–king names!”

“Vulgar” comes after a few weeks of teasing from the pair. Smith first teased the team-up in a social media clip, with the pair each chanting “Sam and Madonna” over and over again. In announcing the single last week, the duo offered some new branding for their team-up, restyling their names together simply as “S&M.”

Both Smith and Madonna are currently ramping up their live schedules; after finishing up the European leg of their Gloria Tour, Smith is bringing their show stateside starting on July 25. Meanwhile, Madonna’s long-awaited Celebration Tour is set to kick off this summer, starting at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, B.C., on July 15.

Stream Sam Smith and Madonna’s “Vulgar” below: