Sam Smith & Madonna Are Getting ‘Vulgar’ With Their New Single

The pair announced their new collaboration, due out in June.

Sam Smith
Sam Smith Michael Bailey Gates

After giving the world a taste of the “Unholy,” Sam Smith is ready to deliver something even dirtier with their new song — and this time, they’ve got pop icon Madonna on board to help.

On Wednesday (May 31), Smith and Madonna confirmed the release of their upcoming collaboration, “Vulgar.” Madge shared some artwork across her social media, showing a pair of tightly cinched black-and-white corsets underneath the duo’s initials — which were cheekily shortened to a simple “S&M.” “VULGAR…………. new song out Friday June 9th @samsmith,” Madonna captioned the post.

The announcement comes after about a week’s worth of buildup. On May 24, Smith teased that a collaboration with the “Like a Prayer” singer was on its way, sharing a looping audio clip across their social media accounts in which the pair groaned “Sam and Madonna.”

It then appeared that Smith was going to give their fans in Manchester a sneak preview of the new song during their show on May 24. Smith tweeted an image in the same style as their “Sam and Madonna” teaser, saying that “‘Unholy’ won’t be the last song” at their stop. However, fans never got to find out what the last song would have been, since Smith was forced to abruptly end the concert due to vocal issues.

Meanwhile, Madonna has been hard at work preparing for her upcoming Celebration Tour, a globe-spanning production looking back on four decades of hit songs from the pop icon. Set to kick off in Vancouver this July, the tour will also feature RuPaul’s Drag Race season eight winner Bob the Drag Queen as a special guest for each new show.

“Vulgar” is out everywhere Friday, June 9. Check out the official announcement below:

